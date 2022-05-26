Compressed Air Filter and Dryer Market [SHARE] 2022 : Drivers and Growth Opportunity Analysis Report 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Compressed Air Filter and Dryer Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Compressed Air Filter and Dryer Market is valued approximately USD 5.09 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.2% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Compressed air filters and dryers are the special types of systems that compressed air and eliminates all traces of hazardous impurities such as moisture, dirt oil, rust, and many others and ensure it is free of any contaminants. The air filters and dryers are robust, presenting superior protection in daily industrial-grade usage.

Compressed air filters and dryers are highly adopted by industries such as automotive, oil & gas, chemicals, power generation, food & beverages, metals & machinery, pharmaceuticals, electronics, others. The increasing adoption of compressed air dryers for protecting equipment from corrosive and hazardous environments, rising demand for compressed air solutions from the food & beverages sector, growth of the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industry are the primary factors that are fostering the market demand across the globe. For instance, according to Statista, in 2018, the global biopharmaceutical industry was accounted for USD 5.28 trillion, and the amount increased and reached USD 7.15 trillion in 2021. Consequentially, the development of the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical sector is propelling the demand for the compressed air filter and dryer for packaging purposes, thus, in turn, augments the market growth in the near future. However, lack of awareness regarding appropriate use of compressed air filters and dryers and high working pressure induces a risk of system explosion impeding the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, the growth of the industry 4.O and rising adoption of IoT in the compressed air industry is anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the global Compressed Air Filter and Dryer market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the execution of stringent regulations for the cleanliness standards of environmental air, along with increasing demand for compressed air filters and dryers in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the flourishing growth of the food & beverages and automotive industries, as well as the rising presence of the leading market players, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Compressed Air Filter and Dryer market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Atlas Copco Group

Ingersoll Rand Inc.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation

Pentair PLC

Donaldson Company

Boge Kompressoren

Kaeser Kompressoren, Inc.

Spx Flow, Inc.

Sullair

Sullivan-Palatek, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product

Compressed Air Dryers

Refrigeration Dryers

Desiccant/Adsorption Dryers

Deliquescent Dryers

Membrane Dryers

Compressed Air Filters

Particulate Filters

Coalescing Filters

Compressed Intake Filters

Activated Carbon Filters

By Industry

Automotive

Oil & Gas

Chemicals

Power Generation

Food & Beverages

Metals & Machinery

Pharmaceuticals

Electronics

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Compressed Air Filter and Dryer Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

Factors Influencing

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

