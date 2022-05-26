Artificial Intelligence Robots Market [SIZE] 2022 : Key Major Challenges, Drivers and Growth Opportunities Analysis 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Artificial Intelligence Robots Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots Market is valued approximately USD 6.90 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 38.6% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots are artificial managers who work in a real-time environment. AI Robots are for operating objects by moving, picking, perceiving, destroying them. These robots are highly adopted in various applications such as personal assistance and caregiving, public relations, education and entertainment, security and surveillance, and many others. The rising adoption of robots for personal use, availability of favorable government policies, surging demand for industrial robots, coupled with the development of the end-use industries such as healthcare, military & defense, stock management, etc. are bolstering the global market demand.

For instance, as per the study of The Center for Internet & Society (CIS) in 2017, the digital healthcare companies raised fund around USD 5.5 billion for AI in the Indian healthcare industry. In addition, it is projected that AI will also potentially add USD 957 billion to the Indian economy by 2035. Thereby, the rising emergence of AI in the healthcare industry is propelling the demand for artificial intelligence (AI) robots, which, in turn, augments market growth. However, the absence of standardized regulations to prevent risks associated with networked and autonomous robots and a long time to commercialize robots and high maintenance cost impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, the growing focus on developing robots with special application cases that work and add value and increasing investments in AI robotics is anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising use of service robots in various applications, as well as the growing adoption of automated material handling and trends. Whereas, North America is also anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the availability of private and public investments, as well as rising spending on R&D activities by the leading companies, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots market across the North American region.

Major market players included in this report are:

SoftBank Group Corp.

Nvidia Corporation

Intel Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Hanson Robotics Limited

Alphabet Inc.

Harman International Industries, GMBH.

ABB Ltd.

Fanuc Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Offering offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Offering:

Software

Hardware

By Robot Type:

Service Robots

Industrial Robots

By Technology:

Machine Learning

Computer Vision

Context Awareness

Natural Language Processing

By Deployment mode:

Cloud

On-premises

By Application:

Military & Defence

Law Enforcement

Personal Assistance and Care giving

Security and Surveillance

Public Relations

Education and Entertainment

Research and Space exploration

Industrial

Agriculture

Healthcare Assistance

Stock Management

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

Factors Influencing

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

