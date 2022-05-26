Alexa
10 shortcomings of Taiwan according to Turkish celebrity Wu Feng

Naturalized citizen Wu Feng believes more can be done to make Taiwan better

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/05/26 12:00
Wu Feng (center) with his wife (right) and sister. (Facebook photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese-Turkish TV show host and comedian Wu Feng (吳鳳), who calls Taiwan home, shared what he considers the country’s ten aspects that need improving.

Wu said in a Facebook post on Wednesday (May 25) that despite the many beautiful sides of Taiwan, the nation does have some shortcomings.

A lack of a world vision and insufficient coverage of what’s happening around the world appears to render people somewhat unconcerned about global issues, he said. Taiwan has made great strides in boosting its international profile, but many people in other countries still cannot picture what the country is like, he reckoned.

Soaring housing prices make life in Taiwan difficult, Wu lamented, who has a 20-year mortgage on an old apartment. Locals earn less than what they deserve in a job market where unimpressive salaries prevail, he said, adding many of his friends live on a monthly payment of less than NT$40,000 (US$1,357).

From the aesthetic point of view, Wu noted Taiwan’s urban landscape has lots of room for improvement and it can look to Japan and Europe for city beautification ideas. Better design and planning are also needed to bring out the uniqueness of tourist attractions to draw international visitors.

Other facets that Wu considers less-than-satisfactory include poor air quality, inadequate investment in young talent, low confidence amongst the youth, and the need to become a relevant player in the global entertainment market. It is a shame Taiwan does not have an equivalent to “Hallyu,” or the Korean wave, for example, that serves as a source of pride for the country, Wu reckoned.

Wu Feng became a Taiwanese citizen in 2018 and was the first foreign-born entertainer to receive press credentials issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in March.
