Foreign minister says Taiwan adopting lessons from Ukraine

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan will adopt lessons from Ukraine in its wartime strategy against China in the event of a conflict, Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) said on Tuesday (May 24).

"We are taking the war in Ukraine into very serious internal discussions," Wu said in an interview with NPR. He praised the Ukrainians as “very brave” and noted their success in implementing asymmetric warfare against invading Russian forces.

Wu said this approach to national defense is “something that we are learning from, and we want to discuss further with the United States."

"Defending Taiwan is our own responsibility," Wu said, but he underscored Taiwan’s need for more international support, both politically and in the form of weapons and military equipment.

The foreign minister said Taiwan has acquired Javelins and Stinger missiles, just as Ukraine has done. However, in order for each soldier to familiarize themselves with such weapons, they need more practice, and they need to be accustomed to operating them in “a decentralized type of situation,” Wu said, adding that this is what the Ukrainians are doing.

When asked about U.S.-Taiwan military cooperation, Wu said that “the two sides have been working very closely” and that the two nations have "high-level national security discussions” as well as political dialogues. All this “helps us tremendously,” he said.

With regard to China, the foreign minister noted its military and leadership are “getting more confident.” As a result, Beijing is applying more military pressure on Taiwan, he said.

Wu mentioned that China may use external incidents to distract its citizens from domestic issues that threaten the legitimacy of the Chinese Communist Party.

The foreign minister stressed that Taiwan “will definitely maintain the status quo,” which is in the interest of all relevant parties. “Taiwan can exist as a democracy, as a shining model for other countries to emulate,” he said.