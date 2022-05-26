Taiwan 7-Eleven customer buys drink for NT$15, wins NT$10 million

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A customer of a Taipei 7-Eleven who bought a drink for only NT$15 (US$0.50) has been confirmed as one of the winners of the NT$10 million Special Prize for the March-April Taiwan receipt lottery, while there were two other winners from the same city in Yunlin County.

On Wednesday (May 25), the Ministry of Finance (MOF) announced the winning numbers for the most recent round of the Taiwan receipt lottery. Later that day, 7-Eleven announced that four customers had won the NT$10 million Special Prize and three garnered the NT$2 million Grand Prize.

According to 7-Eleven, the Special Prize winner who spent the least and won the most had purchased a beverage for NT$15 at its Taipei World Trade Center branch in Taipei's Xinyi District. Another winner purchased NT$125 in daily necessities at the Yongchang branch in Yunlin County's Douliu.

Also in Douliu, a customer at the Yunyi branch purchased NT$250 in daily necessities. In Kaohsiung's Nanzi District, a customer purchased fresh food and daily necessities for a total of NT$137 at the chain's Xinhongchang branch.

As for the three winners of the Grand Prize, one person bought bread and a beverage for NT$55 at the Gaogong branch in Taichung's South District. Also in Taichung, a customer spent a total of NT$125 on bread, a drink, and fresh food at the Jiawang branch in Taichung City's Dajia District.

The third Grand Prize winner bought NT$100 in daily necessities at the Huajing branch in Taipei's Neihu District.

The winning number for the Special Prize for the March-April edition of the Taiwan receipt lottery, also known as the uniform invoice lottery, is 32220402. The winning number for the Grand Prize is 99194290.

The winning numbers for the First Prize are 16525386, 28467179, and 27854976. If all the digits on a receipt match any of these three sets of numbers in the right order, the prize is NT$200,000.

Holders of receipts with the last three digits matching any of the First Prize winning numbers will garner a NT$200 prize.