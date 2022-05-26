Alexa
4 Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ

Taiwan sent aircraft, broadcast radio warnings, deployed air defense missiles to track PLAAF planes

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/05/26 10:19
TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Four Chinese fighter planes entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Wednesday (May 25), marking the 18th day of intrusions this month.

Two People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Shenyang J-16 fighter jets and two Chengdu J-10 fighter planes flew into the southwest corner of Taiwan’s ADIZ, according to the Ministry of National Defense (MND). In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, issued radio warnings, and deployed air defense missiles to track the PLAAF fighters.

An ADIZ is an area that extends beyond a country’s airspace where air traffic controllers ask incoming aircraft to identify themselves.

So far this month, China has sent 74 military aircraft into Taiwan’s identification zone, including 34 fighter jets, 21 spotter planes, 10 bombers, and nine helicopters.

Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ, with most occurrences taking place in the southwest corner. In 2021, Chinese military planes entered Taiwan’s ADIZ on 961 instances over 239 days, according to the MND.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”
Chinese J-16 fighter jet. (MND photo)
Flight paths of Chinese planes on May 25. (MND image)
Taiwan ADIZ
Taiwan MND

