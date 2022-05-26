Longoria homers twice, Giants rout Mets 9-3, take 2 of 3

Evan Longoria homered twice and Joc Pederson hit his fourth in two games as the San Francisco Giants went deep four times in the first two innings off rookie Thomas Szapucki and routed the New York Mets 9-3 Wednesday.

Mike Yastrzemski also homered off Szapucki (0-1), a 25-year-old left-hander making his first major league start and second appearance after the Mets summoned him from the minors after Jacob deGrom, Max Scherzer and Tylor Megill got hurt.

New York lost two of three in San Francisco, the Mets’ second series loss in their first 14 series this season.

Jakob Junis (2-1) gave up two runs and three hits in six innings.

NATIONALS 1, DODGERS 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Erik Fedde (3-3) allowed four hits in six innings and combined with three relievers on a six-hitter.

César Hernández had an RBI single in the sixth off Julio Urías (3-4) as Washington stopped a nine-game skid against Los Angeles and avoided a series sweep. Tanner Rainey stranded two in the ninth inning for his fourth save , getting fly balls from Cody Bellinger and Will Smith to end it.

Los Angeles lost for only the second time in 11 games, but remained an NL-best 29-14.

PIRATES 10, ROCKIES 5

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jack Suwinski hit a tying three-run home run in the sixth, Ben Gamel gave the Pirates their first lead in the seventh with an RBI single off Justin Lawrence (1-1) and Josh VanMeter followed with a three-run homer later in the inning.

Dylan Peters (4-2) retired the last two batters in the seventh for the victory.

C.J. Cron hit his 12th home run for the Rockies to pull him into a tie for the National League lead with Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts.

Colorado placed outfielder Kris Bryant on the 10-day injured list with back soreness. Bryant missed nearly a month after initially tweaking the back in late April.

BREWERS 2, PADRES 1

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Rowdy Tellez doubled off Yu Darvish (4-2) to bring in the tying run in the seventh inning, Tyrone Taylor followed with a sacrifice fly and Milwaukee took two of three.

Former Padre Luis Perdomo (1-0) got the win, and Devin Williams pitched the ninth for his fourth save.

San Diego got an unearned run off Aaron Ashby. The pitcher’s uncle, former San Diego pitcher Andy Ashby, watched from the second row near the Padres dugout.

TIGERS 4, TWINS 2

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jeimer Candelario hit a tiebreaking two-run homer off Trevor Megill (0-1) in the 10th inning after Harold Castro went deep twice earlier.

The Twins, who had their six-game winning streak stopped, loaded the bases with no outs in the bottom half. Michael Fulmer struck out Carlos Correa before yielding to Andrew Chafin, who struck out Max Kepler and retired Gary Sánchez on a foul pop for his first save this season.

Castro hit solo home runs in the sixth and eighth innings, after going deep only nine times in his first 799 major league at-bats.

Alex Lange (1-1) got two outs for the win.

ATHLETICS 4, MARINERS 2

SEATTLE (AP) — Seth Brown and Elvis Andrus both homered off reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Robbie Ray (4-5), dropping Seattle into last place in the AL West.

Oakland took two of three in the series and leapfrogged the Mariners in the division standings. Seattle (18-27) has lost eight of 10.

Ray tied his season high with 10 strikeouts, but allowed a home run for the fifth straight start.

Paul Blackburn (5-0) allowed one hit over 5 1/3 innings, and Dany Jiménez pitched the ninth for his 10th save.

___

More AP MLB coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports