Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Top-seeded TCU gets past Baylor for 8th straight victory

By Associated Press
2022/05/26 04:53
Top-seeded TCU gets past Baylor for 8th straight victory

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Kurtis Byrne capped a two-run eighth inning with an RBI single and top-seeded TCU rallied past No. 8 seed Baylor 4-2 on Wednesday in the Big 12 Tournament for the Frogs' eighth straight victory.

TCU (36-18), the first Big 12 team to win back-to-back regular-season titles since 2016-17, advances to play No. 5 seed Texas on Thursday in the winner's bracket. The Frogs lost a three-game series, 2-1, against the Longhorns in early April.

TCU took its first lead of the game in the eighth when Tommy Sacco, who drew a lead-off walk, scored on a wild pitch. Byrne followed with his 39th RBI of the season for a 4-2 lead.

Garrett Wright closed it out in the ninth with two strikeouts for his third save of the season. TCU starter Brett Walker allowed just four hits and two earned runs in 5 1/3 innings while striking out five.

Baylor starter Blake Helton struck out seven in 6 1/3 innings while allowing two earned runs. The Bears (26-27) face Oklahoma State in an elimination game on Thursday.

___

More AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2022-05-26 07:03 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Leaked audio reveals Chinese commanders planning mobilization for war with Taiwan
Leaked audio reveals Chinese commanders planning mobilization for war with Taiwan
Taiwan receipt lottery numbers for March and April announced
Taiwan receipt lottery numbers for March and April announced
Taiwan's MOL warns of 19 major Omicron symptoms
Taiwan's MOL warns of 19 major Omicron symptoms
Taiwan flag spotted in new Top Gun film, premiers in Taiwan today
Taiwan flag spotted in new Top Gun film, premiers in Taiwan today
1-year-old boy suddenly dies from COVID during nap in Taiwan
1-year-old boy suddenly dies from COVID during nap in Taiwan
Taiwan residents can use rapid test to verify COVID, enable prescriptions from May 26
Taiwan residents can use rapid test to verify COVID, enable prescriptions from May 26
47% of Taiwan's COVID deaths this year have occurred within 3 days
47% of Taiwan's COVID deaths this year have occurred within 3 days
COVID case caught skirting quarantine in central Taiwan, faces up to NT$2 million fine
COVID case caught skirting quarantine in central Taiwan, faces up to NT$2 million fine
Taiwan reports 82,363 local COVID cases, 42 deaths
Taiwan reports 82,363 local COVID cases, 42 deaths
Taiwan's EVA Air to adopt new piece-based luggage policy from June 23, increasing baggage allowances
Taiwan's EVA Air to adopt new piece-based luggage policy from June 23, increasing baggage allowances