Clowney re-signs with Browns, bookends again with Garrett

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Jadeveon Clowney didn't even want to visit the Browns as a free agent a few years ago. Now, he won't leave them.

Coming off one of his best seasons, Clowney re-signed Wednesday with Cleveland to once again chase quarterbacks alongside All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett.

The Associated Press was one of several outlets to report Clowney agreed to terms on a contract worth up to $11 million last week. He's now back on the roster as the team continues its offseason program.

Clowney had one of his most productive and healthiest seasons in 2021 with Cleveland.

After signing a one-year deal, Clowney, who has dealt with injuries for most of his career, had nine sacks and played in 14 games — his most since 2018 last season. He finished with a flurry, getting 5 1/2 sacks in his final three games.

“Great to have JD back,” coach Kevin Stefanski said Wednesday. “He’s a very active player, was very productive for us last season. He’s very popular in this building so having him in the meeting room and having him around the building you felt his energy and guys were excited that he was here.”

With Clowney on the opposite side of the line tying up blockers, Garrett thrived as well and finished with a team single-season record 16 sacks.

Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. said the Clowney-Garrett tandem gives the Browns a unique advantage.

“Another dynamic pass rusher,” Walker said. "That’s the game of football. You want to stop the run, get teams in third-and-long or get a big lead and make teams have to throw the ball and when you have two elite pass rushers on the edge, it makes our job a lot easier.

"So definitely to have him to go along with Myles, it’s a pretty sight to see as a linebacker.”

The No. 1 overall pick in 2014, Clowney was hesitant to come to Cleveland a few years ago when he was on the free-agent market. He didn't know much about the city or the Browns, but has found something of a second home.

Clowney has 41 sacks in 97 games with Houston, Seattle, Tennessee and Cleveland.

