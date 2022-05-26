WNBA's Fever fire Stanley, select Knox as interim coach

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Marianne Stanley brought a Hall of Fame résumé to the Indiana Fever bench.

On Wednesday, after winning just 14 games in a little more than two seasons, the 68-year-old coach was fired. She will be replaced by Carlos Knox, who was promoted from assistant coach to interim coach.

“With this new group of players, it is time for our organization to go in a different direction," interim general manager Lin Dunn said in a statement released by the Fever “This was a difficult decision, and we wish Marianne the very best in the future.”

Not much went right in Stanley's tenure. Indiana won just six games each of the two previous seasons and was off to a 2-7 start this season. Only one WNBA team — the New York Liberty — has fewer wins this season and a lower percentage than Indiana.

Knox was a star college player at nearby IUPUI.

“I want to thank the Simon family and the Fever organization for the opportunity to lead this team over the past 2 1/2 years," Stanley said. "I look forward to the next chapter in my basketball journey, as well as being able to spend more time with my family.”

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports