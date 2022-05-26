Alexa
'Elvis' makes a splash at Cannes Film Festival premiere

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/05/26 01:57
Tom Hanks, left, and Olivia DeJonge pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Elvis' at the 75th international film festival, C...
Priscilla Presley, left, and Austin Butler pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Elvis' at the 75th international film fest...
Sharon Stone poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Elvis' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France...
A festival goer holds an "Elvis" sign at the premiere of the film 'Elvis' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday,...
Austin Butler poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Elvis' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern Franc...
Winnie Harlow poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Elvis' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern Franc...
Caylee Cowan, left, and Casey Affleck pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Elvis' at the 75th international film festival,...
Caroline Daur poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Elvis' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern Franc...
Sharon Stone poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Elvis' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France...
Winnie Harlow poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Elvis' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern Franc...
Kylie Minogue poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Elvis' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern Franc...
Ricky Martin poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Elvis' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France...
Olivia DeJonge, from left, Priscilla Presley, and Austin Butler pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Elvis' at the 75th in...
Ethan Torchio, from left, Damiano David, Victoria De Angelis, and Thomas Raggi of Maneskin pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the ...
Priscilla Presley poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Elvis' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern F...
Olivia DeJonge, from left, Jerry Schilling, Tom Hanks, Austin Butler, director Baz Luhrmann, Priscilla Presley, Alton Mason, Natasha Bassett, and prod...
Olivia Culpo poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Elvis' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France...
Austin Butler poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Elvis' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern Franc...
Tom Hanks, from left, and Baz Luhrmann pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Elvis' at the 75th international film festival...
Tom Hanks, from left, and Alton Mason pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Elvis' at the 75th international film festival,...
Tom Hanks takes a selfie on the red carpet upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Elvis' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern ...

CANNES, France (AP) — Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis” brought hip-shaking swagger to the Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday, debuting a grand and glitzy portrait of the Memphis rock ‘n’ roll legend on the French Riviera.

Luhrmann’s film, the largest and flashiest Hollywood film making its world premiere in Cannes, brought Tom Hanks and Austin Butler, who plays Presley, to Cannes’ famed red carpet. Joining them, too, was Priscilla Presley, Presley's ex-wife, who has enthusiastically endorsed Luhrmann's movie.

At a festival seeking to shrug off two years of pandemic, expectations were high that Luhrmann, who also premiered “The Great Gatsby” in Cannes, would bring Cannes’ biggest and most extravagant party.

“Elvis,” though, isn’t just a big-screen tribute to Presley. It centers on the singer’s long and tortured relationship with manager Tom Parker (played by Hanks), a former carnival worker whose control over Presley was widely criticized as unethical and harmful to Presley.

Warner Bros. will release “Elvis” in theaters on June 24.