Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Back soreness sends Rockies OF Kris Bryant back to IL

By Associated Press
2022/05/26 01:39
Colorado Rockies' Kris Bryant, right, reacts after being called out on strikes as New York Mets catcher Patrick Mazeika heads to the dugout to end the...

Colorado Rockies' Kris Bryant, right, reacts after being called out on strikes as New York Mets catcher Patrick Mazeika heads to the dugout to end the...

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Colorado Rockies outfielder Kris Bryant's balky back has him on the injured list for the second time this season.

The Rockies placed Bryant on the 10-day injured list Wednesday. The move is retroactive to Monday, when Colorado initially held Bryant out of the lineup with what the club called back soreness. Bryant sat out Tuesday's extra-inning victory over the Pirates and with symptoms lingering, put him on the IL.

Bryant, signed to a seven-year, $182-million deal with Colorado in March, spent nearly a month on the injured list after initially tweaking the back in late April.

He returned to the lineup last weekend against the New York Mets before complaining of soreness.

Bryant is hitting .270 with no home runs and four RBIs in 17 games this season for Colorado.

The Rockies called up right-handed pitcher Ryan Feltner from Triple-A Albuquerque on Wednesday to take Bryant's roster spot and gave Feltner his fourth career start as they wrapped up a three-game set in Pittsburgh.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-05-26 04:01 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Leaked audio reveals Chinese commanders planning mobilization for war with Taiwan
Leaked audio reveals Chinese commanders planning mobilization for war with Taiwan
Taiwan receipt lottery numbers for March and April announced
Taiwan receipt lottery numbers for March and April announced
Taiwan's MOL warns of 19 major Omicron symptoms
Taiwan's MOL warns of 19 major Omicron symptoms
1-year-old boy suddenly dies from COVID during nap in Taiwan
1-year-old boy suddenly dies from COVID during nap in Taiwan
Taiwan residents can use rapid test to verify COVID, enable prescriptions from May 26
Taiwan residents can use rapid test to verify COVID, enable prescriptions from May 26
Taiwan flag spotted in new Top Gun film, premiers in Taiwan today
Taiwan flag spotted in new Top Gun film, premiers in Taiwan today
47% of Taiwan's COVID deaths this year have occurred within 3 days
47% of Taiwan's COVID deaths this year have occurred within 3 days
COVID case caught skirting quarantine in central Taiwan, faces up to NT$2 million fine
COVID case caught skirting quarantine in central Taiwan, faces up to NT$2 million fine
Taiwan reports 82,363 local COVID cases, 42 deaths
Taiwan reports 82,363 local COVID cases, 42 deaths
China says Biden 'playing with fire' over Taiwan
China says Biden 'playing with fire' over Taiwan