Germany: Arrests made after reported school weapon sighting

By Associated Press
2022/05/26 01:13
BERLIN (AP) — German police said they made a number of arrests Wednesday after an employee at a school reported having seen a youth carrying a firearm in a basement room of the building.

Police sent officers to the Ernst Barlach School in the western town of Dinslaken after receiving a call about the claimed sighting at 1:40 p.m. According to the caller, the youth fled when he saw the school employee.

Officers then sealed off the school and prevented anyone else entering. Police said in a statement that they currently see no “immediate danger” to people. They said the students were in their classrooms and would soon be led out of the building.

The police statement said that “arrests have already been made,” but didn't specify how many or for what. It said the investigation is ongoing.

Updated : 2022-05-26 03:04 GMT+08:00

