Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Liverpool's Thiago might be fit for Champions League final

By Associated Press
2022/05/25 22:56
Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp talks to Liverpool's Thiago during the Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Wolverhampton at Anfield sta...
Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp talks to Liverpool's Thiago during the Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Wolverhampton at Anfield sta...
Liverpool's Thiago walks off after being substituted during the Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Wolverhampton at Anfield stadium in ...

Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp talks to Liverpool's Thiago during the Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Wolverhampton at Anfield sta...

Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp talks to Liverpool's Thiago during the Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Wolverhampton at Anfield sta...

Liverpool's Thiago walks off after being substituted during the Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Wolverhampton at Anfield stadium in ...

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara could be fit for the Champions League final against Real Madrid despite missing training on Wednesday because of injury.

The Spain international came off with an Achilles tendon injury in the 3-1 win over Wolverhampton on Sunday but Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said the problem “was not that bad.”

“He could be able to train tomorrow (Thursday)," Klopp said. "It’s surprisingly good (news).”

Another Liverpool midfielder, Fabinho, trained after missing the team's last three matches because of a hamstring injury.

Defender Joe Gomez, who has sat out the last two games with an ankle injury, also trained.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-05-26 00:59 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Leaked audio reveals Chinese commanders planning mobilization for war with Taiwan
Leaked audio reveals Chinese commanders planning mobilization for war with Taiwan
Taiwan receipt lottery numbers for March and April announced
Taiwan receipt lottery numbers for March and April announced
Taiwan's MOL warns of 19 major Omicron symptoms
Taiwan's MOL warns of 19 major Omicron symptoms
1-year-old boy suddenly dies from COVID during nap in Taiwan
1-year-old boy suddenly dies from COVID during nap in Taiwan
Taiwan residents can use rapid test to verify COVID, enable prescriptions from May 26
Taiwan residents can use rapid test to verify COVID, enable prescriptions from May 26
Taiwan flag spotted in new Top Gun film, premiers in Taiwan today
Taiwan flag spotted in new Top Gun film, premiers in Taiwan today
47% of Taiwan's COVID deaths this year have occurred within 3 days
47% of Taiwan's COVID deaths this year have occurred within 3 days
COVID case caught skirting quarantine in central Taiwan, faces up to NT$2 million fine
COVID case caught skirting quarantine in central Taiwan, faces up to NT$2 million fine
Taiwan reports 82,363 local COVID cases, 42 deaths
Taiwan reports 82,363 local COVID cases, 42 deaths
China says Biden 'playing with fire' over Taiwan
China says Biden 'playing with fire' over Taiwan