American couple adopts Taiwanese child after 8 years of waiting for adoptive parents

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An eight-year-old foster child has finally been adopted after having been placed in foster care since she was only three months old.

Taiwan Fund for Children and Families’ (TFCF) Pingtung Center issued a press release on Wednesday (May 25), saying that eight years ago the center took in a three-month-old female infant with the alias of Hsiao-i (小意) who had suffered some degree of brain damage, CNA reported. The center placed her in foster care with a couple, Peng Hsiang-ming (彭湘明) and his wife Chen Chin-ping (陳錦平).

Worried that the brain damage might affect her development, the couple brought their foster child to and from Kaohsiung Chang Gung Memorial Hospital to receive treatment for two years.

According to the TFCF’s Pingtung center, the foster parents made Hsiao-i join different clubs to support her engagement in different physical activities and develop balance. Over the years, the child has developed a liking for unicycling, and the foster parents have spent a lot of time accompanying her in pursuing her interest.

The center said after eight years of no one showing interest in adopting Hsiao-i, she was finally adopted by the Misfeldt couple from Arkansas, U.S. The couple is now learning Mandarin and unicycling so they can integrate better into their adoptive daughter’s life, according to the center.

Even though Arkansas is 12,735 kilometers away from Pingtung, love will not be stopped, the Misfeldt couple said, promising Peng and Chen that they will give Hsiao-i a good education and will not let her forget Taiwanese culture, per CNA.



Hsiao-i (left) has started a new life in Arkansas, the U.S., with adoptive parents, the Misfeldt couple. (TFCF photo)