Winners of Computex Taipei 2022 Best Choice Award announced

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taipei Computer Association (TCA) has announced the winners of the Best Choice Award for Computex Taipei 2022, an award that celebrates the innovations of exhibitors while also serving as a reference for international buyers.

Following is a list of the winners:

Realtek Semiconductor Corp. - AI Super Resolution Fidelity Recovery IC (RTD2892NND)

Chenbro Micom Co., Ltd. - Chenbro RM25324: Dual-load ultra-dense 2U 24-bay high-density storage chassis

Gigabyte Technology Co., Ltd. - AERO 17 CREATOR LAPTOP

Kenmec Mechanical Engineering Co., Ltd. - Coolant Distribution Unit (CDU)

Micro-Star International - Modern MD272 Series Business Monitor

ArmorX Global Technology Corporation - ArmorX APT? Malicious Mail Forensics

PUFsecurity Corporation - PUFcc crypto coprocessor

Openfind Information Technology, Inc. - Openfind Security Service

CHT Security Co., Ltd. - Security Operation Center Service

Trend Micro Incorporated - Trend Micro Vision One

Maxnervatechnology Service Inc. - HEIMDALL Facial Recognition & Thermal Scan Access Control

ASRock Inc. - Z690 AQUAOC

Gigabyte Technology Co., Ltd. - AORUS FO48U Gaming Monitor

Micro-Star International - GeForce RTX 3090 Ti SUPRIM X 24G

G.Skill International Enterprise Co., Ltd. - Trident Z5 RGB DDR5 Memory

Micro-Star International - Titan GT77 gaming laptop

Jorjin Technologies Inc. - J7EF Gaze AR Smart Glasses

Planet Technology Corporation - Industrial 5G NR Wireless IoT Gateway with 5-Port 10/100/1000T

AAEON Technology Inc. - Embedded Edge AI computing Workstation

Aten International Co., Ltd. - Podcast AI Audio Mixer | MicLIVE™ 6-CH

E Ink Holdings Inc. - E Ink Driver IC with Dynamic and Interlaced Scan by AI Computing

Realtek Semiconductor Corp. - Bluetooth Dual Mode Audio Watch Solution (RTL8763E)

Micro-Star International - AMR-AI-PJ-UVGI Robot

MiTAC Digital Technology Corporation - Video Telematics and Management Solution

Coolso Technology Co., Ltd. - Gesture Control Solution

Beseye Cloud Security Co., Ltd. - Long-Distance Hedge Intrusion Detection Solutions

Wincomm Corporation - Medical Grade OR All In One Touch Panel PC Comet Lake 24 Inch