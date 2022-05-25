Winners of Computex Taipei 2022 Best Choice Award announced

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taipei Computer Association (TCA) has announced the winners of the Best Choice Award for Computex Taipei 2022, an award that celebrates the innovations of exhibitors while also serving as a reference for international buyers.
Following is a list of the winners:
Realtek Semiconductor Corp. - AI Super Resolution Fidelity Recovery IC (RTD2892NND)
Chenbro Micom Co., Ltd. - Chenbro RM25324: Dual-load ultra-dense 2U 24-bay high-density storage chassis
Gigabyte Technology Co., Ltd. - AERO 17 CREATOR LAPTOP
Kenmec Mechanical Engineering Co., Ltd. - Coolant Distribution Unit (CDU)
Micro-Star International - Modern MD272 Series Business Monitor
ArmorX Global Technology Corporation - ArmorX APT? Malicious Mail Forensics
PUFsecurity Corporation - PUFcc crypto coprocessor
Openfind Information Technology, Inc. - Openfind Security Service
CHT Security Co., Ltd. - Security Operation Center Service
Trend Micro Incorporated - Trend Micro Vision One
Maxnervatechnology Service Inc. - HEIMDALL Facial Recognition & Thermal Scan Access Control
ASRock Inc. - Z690 AQUAOC
Gigabyte Technology Co., Ltd. - AORUS FO48U Gaming Monitor
Micro-Star International - GeForce RTX 3090 Ti SUPRIM X 24G
G.Skill International Enterprise Co., Ltd. - Trident Z5 RGB DDR5 Memory
Micro-Star International - Titan GT77 gaming laptop
Jorjin Technologies Inc. - J7EF Gaze AR Smart Glasses
Planet Technology Corporation - Industrial 5G NR Wireless IoT Gateway with 5-Port 10/100/1000T
AAEON Technology Inc. - Embedded Edge AI computing Workstation
Aten International Co., Ltd. - Podcast AI Audio Mixer | MicLIVE™ 6-CH
E Ink Holdings Inc. - E Ink Driver IC with Dynamic and Interlaced Scan by AI Computing
Realtek Semiconductor Corp. - Bluetooth Dual Mode Audio Watch Solution (RTL8763E)
Micro-Star International - AMR-AI-PJ-UVGI Robot
MiTAC Digital Technology Corporation - Video Telematics and Management Solution
Coolso Technology Co., Ltd. - Gesture Control Solution
Beseye Cloud Security Co., Ltd. - Long-Distance Hedge Intrusion Detection Solutions
Wincomm Corporation - Medical Grade OR All In One Touch Panel PC Comet Lake 24 Inch