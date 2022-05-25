Alexa
French Open updates | Djokovic, Nadal, Alcaraz in action

By Associated Press
2022/05/25 17:08
Serbia's Novak Djokovic plays a shot against Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka during their first round match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland ...

PARIS (AP) — The Latest on the French Open tennis tournament (all times local):

11 a.m.

Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz are all on the schedule at the French Open as the second round begins on Day 4.

Defending champion Djokovic faces Alex Molcan at Court Suzanne Lenglen.

Alcaraz meets compatriot Albert Ramos-Vinolas at Court Simonne Mathieu. The 19-year-old Spaniard is seeded sixth and leads the tour with four titles in 2022.

Thirteen-time champion Nadal will close the day on Court Philippe Chatrier in the night session against Corentin Moutet.

Third-seeded Alexander Zverev faces Sebastian Baez in the afternoon.

The most intriguing women’s matchup pits 2019 U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu against Olympic gold medalist Belinda Bencic.

___

More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-05-25 18:53 GMT+08:00

