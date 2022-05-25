Alexa
Ukraine: 6 civilians killed as Russia focuses fire in east

By Associated Press
2022/05/25 16:22
A local resident stands next to a heavily damaged building in a Russian bombing opposite his house in Bakhmut, eastern Ukraine, Tuesday, May 24, 2022....
A torn Ukraine flag waves among debris in a school destroyed in a Russian bombing in Bakhmut, eastern Ukraine, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. The town of Bakh...
Anna Dyachenko, left, sits with her three daughters Alina, Valeria, and Sonya in a children's playground near their home in Bakhmut, eastern Ukraine, ...
Two women sit inside a van as they are evacuated in Bakhmut, eastern Ukraine, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. The town of Bakhmut has been coming under increas...
A resident walks outside houses ruined by shelling in Borodyanka, Ukraine, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Residents carry out furniture from houses ruined by shelling in Borodyanka, Ukraine, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Two men carry a wooded panel next to heavily damaged buildings and destroyed cars in a Russian bombing in Bakhmut, eastern Ukraine, Tuesday, May 24, 2...
A man walks next to heavily damaged residential buildings and destroyed cars after Russian bombing in Bakhmut, eastern Ukraine, Tuesday, May 24, 2022....
People board transport during an evacuation of civilians in Soledar, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko)
Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces members train on the outskirts of Odesa, Ukraine, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Max Pshybyshevsky)
A boy plays in front of houses ruined by shelling in Borodyanka, Ukraine, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Curfews, checkpoints and fortifications have become c...
Dried flower bouquets inside a flower shop in a temporary closed market Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A regional governor in eastern Ukraine says that at least six civilians have been killed by the latest Russian shelling in a town at the epicenter of fighting three months into the war.

Luhansk region Gov. Serhiy Haidai said Wednesday that another eight people have been wounded in the shelling of Sievierodonetsk over the past 24 hours. He accused the Russian troops of deliberately targeting shelters where civilians were hiding.

The town is located in in Ukraine’s eastern industrial heartland of Donbas, where the Russian forces have been pressing their offensive despite stiff Ukrainian resistance.

Moscow-backed separatists have fought Ukrainian forces in the Donbas for eight years and hold large swaths of territory. Sievierodonetsk and neighboring cities are the only part of the Donbas’ Luhansk region still under Ukrainian government control.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said late Tuesday that the country's forces in the region faced a difficult situation.

“Practically the full might of the Russian army, whatever they have left, is being thrown at the offensive there,” he said in his nightly address to the nation. “Liman, Popasna, Sievierodonetsk, Slaviansk — the occupiers want to destroy everything there.”

A solution to getting wheat out of Ukraine for export doesn't appear to be imminent.

British military authorities say Ukraine’s overland export routes are “highly unlikely” to offset the problems caused by Russia’s blockade of the Black Sea port of Odessa, putting further pressure on global grain prices.

The U.K. Ministry of Defense, in an update posted Wednesday morning, says there has been no “significant” merchant shipping in or out of Odessa since the start of the Russian invasion.

The ministry says that the blockade, combined with the shortage of overland shipping routes, means that significant supplies of grain remain in storage and can’t be exported.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine: https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Updated : 2022-05-25 17:58 GMT+08:00

