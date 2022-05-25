Video shows Taiwanese soldier serving in Ukraine's foreign legion

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Video surfaced on Tuesday (May 24) showing a Taiwanese soldier serving in Ukraine's foreign legion introducing himself in English as he proudly holds a Taiwanese flag.

On the Ukraine page of the social media site Reddit, a video appeared that showed a Taiwanese volunteer in the field serving in the International Legion of Territorial Defense of Ukraine. In the video, a Taiwanese man can be seen wearing a mask over his nose and mouth and a military uniform with the Taiwan flag patch on his left arm.

As he holds up the flag of Taiwan, he introduces himself as "Lu" and says that he traveled from Taiwan to Ukraine to help the Ukrainian people. He then closes by simply saying "Slava Ukraini," which means "Glory to Ukraine."

Lu is the second Taiwanese national verified to be on active duty with the Ukrainian army. The other Taiwanese citizen currently fighting in Ukraine is Naive Wang (王楠穎). An Indigenous man from the Amis tribe, Wang Jui-ti (王芮緹), signed up to join the legion in March but was rejected for not having combat experience.

The post gained over 8,000 upvotes and 142 comments:

"Taiwan has been a good friend to Ukraine during this war. Their help is appreciated."

"They share the similar situation with Ukraine. Under the threat of PRC. I hope Taiwanese could be as brave as Ukrainians. Ukraine set an example for Taiwan. As an Asian, the brave Ukrainians, these Taiwanese volunteers and Korean volunteers are all our model."

"Ukraine winning this war is the best possible way to protect Taiwan from a Chinese invasion."

"Taiwan #1! Slava Ukraini!"

"After the war is won, UAF will be invited to advise the Taiwanese military and will be well compensated for their knowledge. Lu will be the perfect local liaison. Godspeed Lu!"