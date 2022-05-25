Startups network over fine Taiwanese tea at Meet Global event

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Entrepreneurs and investors gathered at the American Innovation Center (AIC) to network and enjoy Taiwanese tea during the inaugural Meet Global Tea Time on Wednesday (May 25).

The bimonthly event was organized by Meet Global, a platform founded in 2011 by Business Next to facilitate information exchange and interactions within the Taiwanese startup ecosystem. Meet Global aims to help startups “build stronger business connections with international ex-pats, business leaders, and investors” and strengthen connectivity to international markets, thus setting them up for global success.

Wednesday’s event focused on businesses navigating the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and rethinking business strategies in response to changing customer and employee expectations. Specifically, the event focused on tech companies, which, according to Meet Global, must adapt in various areas “in order to seize opportunities that can enable them to accelerate business growth, reach new audiences, [and] compete for top talent while also cultivating a global talent pool in this new era of hybrid working.”

Jonathan Yu, the founder of YouTube Channel Asianometry, recounted the history of his channel’s growth, analyzing the mechanics behind YouTube and how they help or hinder growth in terms of channel subscriptions. He said his videos began garnering attention after he shifted from making content explaining “what” things are to “how” they came to be because viewers “want stories, not Wikipedia articles.”

In terms of marketing content, Yu said many content creators fail because they “try too hard to sell something right off the bat.” “To me, content marketing is more content than marketing,” he said, stressing that creators must produce content consistently before putting effort into pitching products.



Johnathan Yu analyzes what makes YouTube channels successful and what to avoid when marketing content. (Meet Global photo)

Jack Wu (吳家宇), co-founder and COO at Worca, highlighted several advantages and disadvantages of the Taiwan market. One major advantage, according to him, is that the market “is not yet oversaturated as compared to India, Singapore, and Eastern Europe,” which means foreign businesses “are better positioned to become Tier-1 employers in Taiwan.”

Wu said Taiwan boasts a high talent density and talents with a wide variety of skill sets, an environment fit for remote work, and high recruitment speeds and retention rates. However, he added that a lot of Taiwanese talent struggle with language barriers, meeting foreign companies’ criteria for career levels, independent thinking, and fast-paced work environments.

Yu’s YouTube channel features video essays about trends and topics in technology, business, and economics; it has over 200,000 subscribers and its videos have over 21 million views. Worca, founded by Wu and Lin Ti-wen (林帝文), is a global human resource platform that helps manage talent and facilitates access to the global talent pool.



Attendees network while enjoying freshly brewed Taiwanese tea. (Meet Global photo)



Meet Global seeks to promote interactions among startups through bimonthly Tea Time events. (Meet Global photo)