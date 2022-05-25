Taiwan's EVA Air to adopt new piece-based luggage policy from June 23

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — EVA Airways Corp. announced in a press release on Wednesday (May 25) that the airline is ending its weight-based policy for checked luggage and will apply a new universal piece-based one, starting on June 23.

The change is ending the weight-based policy it has been using for international flights to and from Europe, Oceania, and within Asia, which caps checked baggage allowances for Economy Class passengers at 30kg (66lbs), the airline said.

“The airline will apply the piece-based concept for checked luggage on all its flights worldwide, making EVA’s policies consistent with those of its co-share partners and other Star Alliance members,” the airline said.

Under the new baggage policy, passengers of Royal Laurel/Premium Laurel/Business Class can check two pieces weighing up to 32kg (70lbs) each, while Premium Economy and Economy Class passengers are allowed two pieces that weigh as much as 23kg (50lbs) each.

"The piece concept for checked baggage is used by other Star Alliance members and major international airlines worldwide. Our policy change makes it less confusing for passengers to check their luggage and more convenient for those connecting to other airlines," said EVA President Clay Sun (孫嘉明). “It also enables us to further improve airport and transit services by creating a smoother baggage-check and transfer process globally.”

A comparison of old weight-based and new piece-based systems:

Cabin Weight Concept (Old) Piece Concept (New) Royal Laurel / Premium Laurel / Business 40kg (88lbs) 2 pieces, 32kg (70lbs) each Premium Economy 35kg (77lbs) 2 pieces, 23kg (50lbs) each Economy 30kg (66lbs) 2 pieces, 23kg (50lbs) each

(Source: EVA Air)