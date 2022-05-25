Alexa
Taiwan’s Starlux Airlines to operate A330neo on Bangkok, Ho Chi Minh City routes

Jets feature 269 seats in economy, 28 in business class

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/05/25 16:16
Starlux Airlines will operate its two Airbus A330neo planes on routes to Thailand and Vietnam. 

Starlux Airlines will operate its two Airbus A330neo planes on routes to Thailand and Vietnam.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Starlux Airlines will operate its wide-body Airbus A330neo jets on routes to Bangkok and Ho Chi Minh City, reports said Wednesday (May 25).

One aircraft will start plying the route to Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi International Airport on June 1, while the other plane is scheduled to start service to Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh City on June 18, CNA reported.

The A330neo has 28 seats in business class and 269 seats in economy. The space between economy rows will be larger than on other planes with the seats and trays featuring an ultra-thin design.

The 4K resolution personal screens are equipped with Bluetooth, allowing passengers better entertainment options, the airline said. Wi-Fi service is also available throughout the plane. For the food, StarLux said it was working with the renowned “Bar Home” bar from Tainan City.

Two other A330neo jets scheduled for delivery later this year will fly on routes to Singapore and Japan, the airline said.
