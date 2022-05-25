Taiwan’s TSMC working with NXP to release 5nm automotive chip

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — NXP Semiconductors is set to finish development of its next-generation automotive chip that will be produced using Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.’s (TSMC) 5nm process technology.

Kurt Sievers, president and CEO of NXP Semiconductors, made the announcement during his keynote speech at Computex 2022 in Taipei on Tuesday (May 24), according to DigiTimes.

Sievers said his company is already working with the Taiwanese chipmaker on volume production of its radar and vehicle network chips using TSMC’s 16nm process technology. NXP’s S32G2 vehicle networking chips serve as high-performance ASIL D safety processors in driver assistance and autonomous drive systems, DigiTimes said.

The NXP head then said the company is working on its new-generation high-performance automotive processor platform. Manufactured on TSMC’s 5nm chips, NXP’s new car chip will carry out various functions, including connected cockpits, high-performance domain controllers, autonomous driving, advanced networking, hybrid propulsion control, and integrated chassis management, per the report.

NXP is planning to begin volume production of its new 5nm automotive chips soon, Sievers said. He also added that working with TSMC has allowed NXP to be one of the world’s top automotive chip providers, DigiTimes reported.

Computex 2022 is currently being held in Taipei from May 24 – 27 in person for the first time in two years. The massive computing event was canceled in 2020 and was held online in 2021 due to the pandemic.