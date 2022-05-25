Metagenomic Sequencing Market [TOTAL SALES] 2022 Segmented, Application, Key Players and Regional Analysis to 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Metagenomic Sequencing Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Metagenomic Sequencing Market is valued approximately USD 1.6 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 18% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Metagenomics is the study of genomes in a microbial community. This procedure entails cloning and studying genomes without growing organisms from the community. The metagenomics technique has resulted in significant improvements in microbial ecology, evolution, and diversity; this activity is currently mostly carried out in many research laboratories.

The continuous technological innovation in NGS platforms, increasing initiatives and funding from government and private bodies for large-scale sequencing projects, declining costs of genome sequencing, and significant applications of metagenomics in various fields are driving growth in the Metagenomic Sequencing Market. Continuous technological advancements in sequencers have enabled the emergence of efficient, portable, and simple-to-use NGS systems capable of producing speedy and accurate results with shorter turnaround times. The introduction of such products and technology provides players with an immediate competitive advantage; as a result, leading companies are increasingly investing on R&D to increase their market positions and share. For example, Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (US) announced the Sequel II System in April 2019, which saves project costs and schedules by about eight times the data output. Similarly, in January 2019, Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (UK) introduced Prometh ION 24 and Prometh ION 48. These modular systems provide high throughput, long read, and real-time direct nanopore sequencing data. Other breakthrough systems that ensure great sequencing efficiency at low prices include the Illumina iSeq 100 and Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Ion Gene Studio S5 System. However, the utilisation of modern technologies, like as NGS, is limited in academic and research institutes in developing nations, limiting the use of associated NGS products for metagenomics.

The key regions considered for the global Metagenomic Sequencing Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America hold the greatest proportion of the metagenomic sequencing market. Factors such as the rising use of metagenomics in diagnostics and genomics research, the availability of research funding, and the development of NGS data analysis solutions are propelling the North American metagenomic sequencing Market forward. Because of the rising prevalence of genetic disorders worldwide, the Asia Pacific area would see the quickest growth rate, driving the market’s growth. Affordability of healthcare and research operations is a crucial aspect driving the APAC market’s growth. The industrial payers have also extensively spent in developing their network in the sector, which is fuelling the market.

Major market player included in this report are:

Illumina, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Qiagen N.V.

Perkinelmer, Inc.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Plc.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.

Bgi Group

Psomagen, Inc.

Eurofins Scientific

Brooks Automation, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product& Service:

Reagents & Consumables

Instruments

Services

Analysis & Data Interpretation Solutions

By Workflow:

Sample Processing & Library Preparation

Sequencing

Data Processing & Analysis

By Technology:

Shotgun Metagenomic Sequencing

16S rRNA Sequencing

Metatranscriptomics

Whole-genome Sequencing & De Novo Assembly

By Application:

Drug Discovery

Clinical Diagnostics

Soil Microbiome Applications

Industrial applications

Ecological and Environmental Applications

Veterinary Applications

Other Applications

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Animal Health Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

Factors Influencing

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

