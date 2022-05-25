Airborne LiDAR Market [PROFIT] 2022 Business Outlook, Overview with COVID 19 Scenario to 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Airborne LiDAR Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Airborne LiDAR Market is valued at approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2022-2030.

Airborne LiDAR is a dynamic, polar and active multi-sensor system comprising a navigation unit (GNSS, IMU) for continuous measurement of the sensor platform’s position and attitude and the laser scanner itself. Expansion in applications in defense and civil engineering and rise in demand for 3D imaging has led to the adoption of Airborne LiDAR across the forecast period.

For Instance: As per the IBEF, India exports engineering goods mostly to the US and Europe, which account for over 60% of the total export. Engineering exports were recorded at US$ 75.90 billion in April (FY20) and reached US$ 60.25 billion in January (FY21). The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) for the electrical equipment industry stood at 92.0 in FY21. Also, with the increasing demand from forestry and agriculture, the adoption & demand for Airborne LiDAR is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, regulations by FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2030.

The key regions considered for the Global Airborne Lidar Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rise in surveying and mapping activities. Whereas, Asia Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as increase in surveying and mapping operations due to the rising infrastructural development are responsible for lucrative growth prospects for the Airborne LiDAR market across Asia Pacific region .

Major market players included in this report are:

Teledyne Technologies

Airborne Imaging

Faro Technologies, Inc.

Firmatek

Flir Systems, Inc.

Lasermap Inc.

Leica Geosystems

Merrick & Company

RIEGL Laser Measurement Systems GmbH

Saab Group

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Corridor Mapping

Seismology

Exploration & Detection

Others

By Component:

Lasers

Inertial Navigation Systems

Camera

GPS/GNSS Receivers

Micro-electromechanical Systems

By End Use:

Aerospace & Defense

Civil Engineering

Forestry & Agriculture

Transportation

Archaeology

Mining Industry

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Airborne LiDAR Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

Factors Influencing

