Aerostructures Market [BENEFITS] 2022 Research with Segmentation, Regional Outlook and Competition Analysis to 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Aerostructures Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.
Global Aerostructures Market is valued at approximately USD 49.05 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.0 % over the forecast period 2022-2028.
The structural components of an aircraft’s body frame or airframe are known as aerostructures. Aerostructures on any aircraft body include propulsion systems, wings, flight control surfaces, fuselages, and empennage. Furthermore, the Market is driven by rise in the adoption of composite aerostructures and growing demand for air travel around the world.
Composite material is highly favored to manufacture the airframe of aeroplanes owing to their properties such as durability, reliability, and toughness. For instance, the National Composites Centre (NCC) in the United Kingdom opened a new R&D facility in March 2020, focusing on the use of modern digital technology to create future aeroplane wings. Also, according to Statista, there were over 400 airports and airstrips in India, with 153 of them operational. In the financial year 2021, approximately 115 million passengers passed through Indian airports, with over 10 million of them being international travellers. Nevertheless, there was a decrease in both local and foreign passenger traffic. Since the second half of March 2020, passenger air travel has been halted because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. However, recyclability issues of composite materials impede the growth of the Market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.
The geographical regions considered for the Global Aerostructures Market analysis include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is dominating the Market growth in terms of revenue owing to the growing demand for aircraft for commercial application and increase in utility in the defence sector. However, Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the upcoming years due to the rapidly growing aerospace Market in the region.
Major Market players included in this report are:
Bombardier Inc.
Cyient Ltd
GKN plc
Leonardo S.P.A.
RAUG International Hodling AG
Saab AB
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.
STELIA Aerospace Group
Triumph Group, Inc.
AAR Corporation
The objective of the study is to define Market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the Market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro Markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the Market are explained below:
By Material:
Composites
Alloys and super alloys
Metals
By Component:
Fuselage
Empennage
Flight control surfaces
Wings
Nose
others
By Platform:
Fixed Wing
Rotary Wing
Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)
Advanced Air Mobility
By End-User:
OEM
AfterMarket
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020
Base year – 2021
Forecast period – 2022 to 2028
Target Audience of the Global Aerostructures Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Table of Contents:
- Market Overview
- Market Definition and Scope
- Market Dynamics
- Market Industry Analysis
- Market, Regional Analysis
- Analysis of Leading Companies
- Competitive Intelligence
- Research Process
- Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types
