Taiwan receipt lottery numbers for March and April announced

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Check out the uniform-invoice winning numbers for March and April 2022 as you might be a lucky winner.
The Ministry of Finance (MOF) on Wednesday (May 25) announced the uniform-invoice winning numbers for the March and April prize on its website, and the winning number for the NT$10 million (US$340,000) Special Prize is 32220402.
The winning number for the NT$2 million Grand Prize is 99194290.
The winning numbers for the NT$200,000 First Prize are 16525386, 28467179, and 27854976.
For the Second, Third, Fourth, Fifth, and Sixth Prizes, refer to the chart below.
Holders of receipts with the last three digits matching a Sixth Prize number will garner a NT$200 prize.
Uniform-Invoice Prize Winning Numbers for March and April 2022 (Source: Ministry of Finance):
|
Special Prize
|
32220402
|
NT$10 million for matching all the digits of the Special Prize winning number.
|
Grand Prize
|
99194290
|
NT$2 million for matching all the digits of the Grand Prize winning number.
|
First Prize
|
16525386
28467179
27854976
|
NT$200,000 for matching all the digits of any of the First Prize winning numbers.
|
Second Prize
|
NT$40,000 for matching the last seven digits of any of the First Prize winning numbers.
|
Third Prize
|NT$10,000 for matching the last six digits of any of the First Prize winning numbers.
|
Fourth Prize
|
NT$4,000 for matching the last five digits of any of the First Prize winning numbers.
|
Fifth Prize
|
NT$1,000 for matching the last four digits of any of the First Prize winning numbers.
|
Sixth Prize
|NT$200 for matching the last three digits of any of the First Prize winning numbers.
|Regulations for Prize Money Claims
|