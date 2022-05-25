Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan receipt lottery numbers for March and April announced

Winners of Special Prize will receive NT$10 million

  263
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/05/25 14:39
Uniform-Invoice Prize Winning Numbers for Months 03-04, Year 2022 (Ministry of Finance image)

Uniform-Invoice Prize Winning Numbers for Months 03-04, Year 2022 (Ministry of Finance image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Check out the uniform-invoice winning numbers for March and April 2022 as you might be a lucky winner.

The Ministry of Finance (MOF) on Wednesday (May 25) announced the uniform-invoice winning numbers for the March and April prize on its website, and the winning number for the NT$10 million (US$340,000) Special Prize is 32220402.

The winning number for the NT$2 million Grand Prize is 99194290.

The winning numbers for the NT$200,000 First Prize are 16525386, 28467179, and 27854976.

For the Second, Third, Fourth, Fifth, and Sixth Prizes, refer to the chart below.

Holders of receipts with the last three digits matching a Sixth Prize number will garner a NT$200 prize.

Uniform-Invoice Prize Winning Numbers for March and April 2022 (Source: Ministry of Finance):

Special Prize

32220402

NT$10 million for matching all the digits of the Special Prize winning number.

Grand Prize

99194290

NT$2 million for matching all the digits of the Grand Prize winning number.

First Prize

16525386

28467179

27854976

NT$200,000 for matching all the digits of any of the First Prize winning numbers.

Second Prize

NT$40,000 for matching the last seven digits of any of the First Prize winning numbers.

Third Prize

 NT$10,000 for matching the last six digits of any of the First Prize winning numbers.

Fourth Prize

NT$4,000 for matching the last five digits of any of the First Prize winning numbers.

Fifth Prize

NT$1,000 for matching the last four digits of any of the First Prize winning numbers.

Sixth Prize

 NT$200 for matching the last three digits of any of the First Prize winning numbers.
Regulations for Prize Money Claims
  1. In order to receive the prize money, a winner must fill out the form on the back of the uniform invoice and present this with his or her ID card at any redemption locations from 2022/06/06 to 2022/09/05. A winner need not collect the prize money in person. Such person as is entrusted by a winner to collect his or her prize money should present his or her own ID card along with the winning person's ID card and the winning uniform invoice at the redemption locations in order to receive the prize money.
  2. If the uniform invoice receipt does not indicate the amount of the sale, the winner is not qualified to collect the prize money.
  3. If the buyer shown on the uniform invoice receipt is a government agency, state-run enterprise, public school, military unit or a business entity, t he winner is not qualified to collect the prize money.
  4. For winners of the third, second, first, grand or special prize, or one-million-dollar prize of cloud invoice Award, 20% withholding tax is levied on the prize.
  5. Each invoice may win only one prize.
  6. For more details, please check the Uniform Invoice Award Regulations .
  7. If a winner has any questions about claiming the prize money, please call the Service Line:4128282.
  8. The winning numbers of the Cloud invoice Award for Months 03-04 Year 2022 is announced on the eTax Portal on the website of the Ministry of Finance at http://invoice.etax.nat.gov.tw/.

uniform invoice
receipt lottery
Ministry of Finance
winning numbers
March and April

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan’s Ministry of Finance predicts record high exports for 2022
Taiwan’s Ministry of Finance predicts record high exports for 2022
2022/04/29 14:33
Taiwan postpones tax deadline by one month amid COVID surge
Taiwan postpones tax deadline by one month amid COVID surge
2022/04/27 20:45
Taiwan’s March exports surge to single-month record
Taiwan’s March exports surge to single-month record
2022/04/08 17:13
Taiwan finance ministry reveals details of NT$10 million and NT$2 million winning receipts for Jan/Feb period
Taiwan finance ministry reveals details of NT$10 million and NT$2 million winning receipts for Jan/Feb period
2022/03/31 18:51
Hi-Life customer spends NT$95 on cigs, wins NT$10 million Taiwan receipt lottery jackpot
Hi-Life customer spends NT$95 on cigs, wins NT$10 million Taiwan receipt lottery jackpot
2022/03/25 16:20

Updated : 2022-05-25 14:55 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Leaked audio reveals Chinese commanders planning mobilization for war with Taiwan
Leaked audio reveals Chinese commanders planning mobilization for war with Taiwan
Taiwan's MOL warns of 19 major Omicron symptoms
Taiwan's MOL warns of 19 major Omicron symptoms
1-year-old boy suddenly dies from COVID during nap in Taiwan
1-year-old boy suddenly dies from COVID during nap in Taiwan
Meteorologist warns of potentially 'disastrous' rainfall in Taiwan
Meteorologist warns of potentially 'disastrous' rainfall in Taiwan
Foreign workers in Taiwan can apply for COVID sick leave benefits
Foreign workers in Taiwan can apply for COVID sick leave benefits
Taiwan reports 66,247 local COVID cases, 40 deaths
Taiwan reports 66,247 local COVID cases, 40 deaths
Taiwan residents can use rapid test to verify COVID, enable prescriptions from May 26
Taiwan residents can use rapid test to verify COVID, enable prescriptions from May 26
Taiwan politics: I'm not a rapist or murderer, I'm an adulterer and stabbed a classmate
Taiwan politics: I'm not a rapist or murderer, I'm an adulterer and stabbed a classmate
Biden says US will use force to defend Taiwan if China invades
Biden says US will use force to defend Taiwan if China invades
Potentially 'disastrous' rainfall predicted for Taiwan from May 24-28
Potentially 'disastrous' rainfall predicted for Taiwan from May 24-28