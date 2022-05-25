Taiwan receipt lottery numbers for March and April announced

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Check out the uniform-invoice winning numbers for March and April 2022 as you might be a lucky winner.

The Ministry of Finance (MOF) on Wednesday (May 25) announced the uniform-invoice winning numbers for the March and April prize on its website, and the winning number for the NT$10 million (US$340,000) Special Prize is 32220402.

The winning number for the NT$2 million Grand Prize is 99194290.

The winning numbers for the NT$200,000 First Prize are 16525386, 28467179, and 27854976.

For the Second, Third, Fourth, Fifth, and Sixth Prizes, refer to the chart below.

Holders of receipts with the last three digits matching a Sixth Prize number will garner a NT$200 prize.

Uniform-Invoice Prize Winning Numbers for March and April 2022 (Source: Ministry of Finance):