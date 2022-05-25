Alexa
Taiwan reports 89,352 local COVID cases, record 76 deaths

21,350 cases reported in New Taipei, 10,355 in Taoyuan, and 9,792 in Kaohsiung

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/05/25 14:13
(Taiwan News, Yuwen Lin image)

(Taiwan News, Yuwen Lin image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced 89,352 local COVID cases on Wednesday (May 25) and a single-day record of 76 deaths.

Chou Ji-haw (周志浩), head of the Taiwan Centers for Disease Control, also confirmed 37 imported cases, bringing the country's total case count to 1,558,380. The 76 deaths brought the country's total COVID death toll to 1,554.

Local cases

The local cases include 42,711 males, 46,607 females, and 34 cases still under investigation, ranging in age from under 5 to their 90s.

COVID deaths

The 76 deaths announced on Wednesday include 46 men and 30 women ranging in age from their 30s to their 90s, all of whom were classified as severe cases. Seventy-three had a history of chronic disease and 31 were not vaccinated. Their dates of diagnosis ranged from May 4-23 and dates of death from May 16-23.

Imported cases

The 37 imported cases include 20 males, 16 females, and one case under investigation ranging in age from their teens to their 60s. They arrived between May 18-24, and their countries of origin are still being investigated.

COVID case statistics

Since the pandemic began, Taiwan has carried out 10,570,121 COVID tests, with 9,016,807 coming back negative. Of the 1,558,380 confirmed cases, 12,668 were imported, 1,545,658 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," three from a cargo pilot cluster, one is unresolved, and 14 are under investigation.

Up until now, 1,554 individuals have succumbed to the disease.
Updated : 2022-05-25 14:54 GMT+08:00

