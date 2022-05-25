Alexa
Economics minister praises Taiwan semiconductor makers for their security

Quad meeting put emphasis on reliable supply chains

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/05/25 15:03
Economics Minister Wang Mei-hua says Taiwan semiconductor makers value security. (Pixabay photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan companies pay attention to the security of their technology, Economic Affairs Minister Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said Wednesday (May 25).

Her comments followed the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue meeting between the leaders of the United States, Japan, India, and Australia, discussing topics including semiconductors and supply chain security.

Wang said that even though Taiwanese manufacturers often produce computer chips in other countries, they nevertheless still take care to protect their business and technological secrets. The minister was speaking to reporters before a forum hosted by the Taiwan Electrical and Electronic Manufacturers’ Association, CNA reported.

At their May 24 meeting, the Quad leaders said they would eliminate questionable suppliers for their semiconductor markets. Taiwan manufacturers in the sector have taken the necessary precautions to safeguard the confidentiality of their technological advances, according to Wang.

She added that the government had also contributed to the upgrade, mentioning the recent passage of an amendment to the National Security Act allowing a maximum prison sentence of 12 years for anyone found guilty of passing on vital technology to foreign agents.
semiconductors
semiconductor supply chain
industrial espionage
Quadrilateral Security Dialogue
Quad
Wang Mei-hua

