Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Oilers win 5-3, push Flames to the brink of elimination

By Associated Press
2022/05/25 12:41
Edmonton Oilers center Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, second from left, celebrates his goal against the Calgary Flames with teammates during the first period of...
Calgary Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom, right, blocks the net on Edmonton Oilers winger Zach Hyman, center, during the first period of Game 4 of an NHL...
Calgary Flames forward Johnny Gaudreau, right, is checked by Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid during the first period of Game 4 of an NHL hockey ...
Calgary Flames forward Mikael Backlund, right, celebrates his goal with teammates as Edmonton Oilers goalie Mike Smith gets up from the ice during the...
Calgary Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom, left, keeps an eye on Edmonton Oilers center Derek Ryan during the second period of Game 4 of an NHL hockey Sta...
Calgary Flames forward Elias Lindholm, right, celebrates his goal as Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse kneels on the ice during the second peri...

Edmonton Oilers center Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, second from left, celebrates his goal against the Calgary Flames with teammates during the first period of...

Calgary Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom, right, blocks the net on Edmonton Oilers winger Zach Hyman, center, during the first period of Game 4 of an NHL...

Calgary Flames forward Johnny Gaudreau, right, is checked by Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid during the first period of Game 4 of an NHL hockey ...

Calgary Flames forward Mikael Backlund, right, celebrates his goal with teammates as Edmonton Oilers goalie Mike Smith gets up from the ice during the...

Calgary Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom, left, keeps an eye on Edmonton Oilers center Derek Ryan during the second period of Game 4 of an NHL hockey Sta...

Calgary Flames forward Elias Lindholm, right, celebrates his goal as Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse kneels on the ice during the second peri...

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored his second goal of the game with 3:27 left in regulation, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Calgary Flames 5-3 on Tuesday night to take a 3-1 lead in the second-round playoff series.

Evander Kane scored his NHL-leading 11th and 12th goals of the postseason, and Zach Hyman added a goal for Edmonton. Leon Draisaitl added two assists and Mike Smith made 29 saves.

Connor McDavid also had two assists. He has 25 points in 11 playoff games for the Oilers, who earned a third straight victory over their provincial rival.

Elias Lindholm and Mikael Backlund scored for Calgary, and Rasmus Andersson added a short-handed goal from his own end in the third period to tie the game at 3. Jacob Markstrom stopped 21 shots.

Calgary will look to stave off elimination on Thursday at home in Game 5.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-05-25 14:21 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Leaked audio reveals Chinese commanders planning mobilization for war with Taiwan
Leaked audio reveals Chinese commanders planning mobilization for war with Taiwan
Taiwan's MOL warns of 19 major Omicron symptoms
Taiwan's MOL warns of 19 major Omicron symptoms
1-year-old boy suddenly dies from COVID during nap in Taiwan
1-year-old boy suddenly dies from COVID during nap in Taiwan
Meteorologist warns of potentially 'disastrous' rainfall in Taiwan
Meteorologist warns of potentially 'disastrous' rainfall in Taiwan
Foreign workers in Taiwan can apply for COVID sick leave benefits
Foreign workers in Taiwan can apply for COVID sick leave benefits
Taiwan reports 66,247 local COVID cases, 40 deaths
Taiwan reports 66,247 local COVID cases, 40 deaths
Taiwan residents can use rapid test to verify COVID, enable prescriptions from May 26
Taiwan residents can use rapid test to verify COVID, enable prescriptions from May 26
Taiwan politics: I'm not a rapist or murderer, I'm an adulterer and stabbed a classmate
Taiwan politics: I'm not a rapist or murderer, I'm an adulterer and stabbed a classmate
Potentially 'disastrous' rainfall predicted for Taiwan from May 24-28
Potentially 'disastrous' rainfall predicted for Taiwan from May 24-28
Biden says US will use force to defend Taiwan if China invades
Biden says US will use force to defend Taiwan if China invades