All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Springfield
|76
|43
|24
|6
|3
|95
|233
|221
|Charlotte
|72
|42
|24
|5
|1
|90
|234
|197
|Providence
|72
|36
|25
|5
|6
|83
|199
|192
|WB/Scranton
|76
|35
|33
|4
|4
|78
|209
|225
|Hershey
|76
|34
|32
|6
|4
|78
|202
|209
|Bridgeport
|72
|31
|30
|7
|4
|73
|213
|226
|Hartford
|72
|32
|32
|6
|2
|72
|205
|225
|Lehigh Valley
|76
|29
|32
|10
|5
|73
|195
|239
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utica
|72
|43
|20
|8
|1
|95
|246
|206
|Syracuse
|76
|41
|26
|7
|2
|91
|242
|229
|Laval
|72
|39
|26
|5
|2
|85
|246
|231
|Belleville
|72
|40
|28
|4
|0
|84
|219
|218
|Rochester
|76
|37
|29
|7
|3
|84
|254
|270
|Toronto
|72
|37
|30
|4
|1
|79
|243
|244
|Cleveland
|76
|28
|35
|8
|5
|69
|207
|262
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|76
|50
|16
|5
|5
|110
|261
|194
|Manitoba
|72
|41
|24
|5
|2
|89
|228
|204
|Milwaukee
|76
|39
|28
|5
|4
|87
|229
|228
|Rockford
|72
|37
|30
|4
|1
|79
|223
|221
|Texas
|72
|32
|28
|6
|6
|76
|219
|230
|Iowa
|72
|32
|31
|5
|4
|73
|202
|209
|Grand Rapids
|76
|33
|35
|6
|2
|74
|209
|240
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Stockton
|68
|45
|16
|5
|2
|97
|242
|185
|Ontario
|68
|41
|18
|5
|4
|91
|259
|219
|Colorado
|68
|39
|22
|4
|3
|85
|244
|207
|Abbotsford
|68
|39
|23
|5
|1
|84
|230
|200
|Bakersfield
|68
|37
|21
|5
|5
|84
|225
|192
|Henderson
|68
|35
|28
|4
|1
|75
|209
|203
|San Diego
|68
|28
|33
|4
|3
|63
|197
|223
|Tucson
|68
|23
|39
|5
|1
|52
|182
|268
|San Jose
|68
|20
|42
|4
|2
|46
|202
|291
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Laval 3, Rochester 1
Stockton 5, Colorado 0
Stockton 1, Colorado 0
Charlotte at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Laval at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
No games scheduled
Stockton at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.