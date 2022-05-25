Alexa
Halter helps Florida oust South Carolina 2-1 in SEC tourney

By Associated Press
2022/05/25 11:25
HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — Colby Halter drove in Ty Evans with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 10th inning and No. 7 seed Florida rallied last in a 2-1 victory over 10th-seeded South Carolina in the single-elimination portion of the SEC Tournament on Tuesday night.

Florida (36-20) advances to play No. 2 seed Texas A&M on Wednesday when the tourney turns to a double-elimination format.

Brandon Smoat got the start and didn't surrender a hit to the Gamecocks (27-28) until there was one out in the seventh inning. Josiah Sightler singled to break up the no-hitter and moved to second on a groundout. Michael Braswell followed with a single, but Wyatt Langford threw out Sightler at home to end the inning.

Smoat left with one out in the top of the ninth after surrendering back-to-back singles to Braylen Wimmer and Sightler. Ryan Slater (5-3) entered and allowed Andrew Eyster's RBI fielder's choice to tie the game before striking out Braswell to end the inning.

Florida took a 1-0 in the bottom of the fourth. Josh Rivera doubled with two outs and scored on a throwing error by Braswell on Jac Caglianone's infield single.

___

More AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2022-05-25 13:24 GMT+08:00

