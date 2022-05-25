Trevino lifts Yanks over O's in 11; LeMahieu, Stanton hurt

NEW YORK (AP) — Jose Trevino hit a game-ending single in the 11th inning and the ailing New York Yankees overcame injuries to two All-Stars to end their first three-game skid of the season, beating the Baltimore Orioles 7-6 Tuesday night.

Trevino hit his second homer of the season earlier in the game and also had a tying single in the seventh.

He raised his arms as he rounded first, then was swarmed near second base by teammates. The first-year Yankee, acquired just before opening day as a glove-first catcher, put his hands on his head and looked around Yankee Stadium in apparent disbelief.

The former Texas Ranger cried during a postgame interview on the field, which he began by directing sympathies to victims of a shooting Tuesday that killed 19 children in a Texas elementary school. The 29-year-old is from Corpus Christi.

“My thoughts and prayers to everybody in Texas,” he said.

The Yankees lost DJ LeMahieu and Giancarlo Stanton, the latest on a growing list of health concerns for the AL’s top team. LeMahieu was scratched shortly before first pitch with left wrist discomfort, and Stanton was replaced by pinch-hitter Estevan Florial in the seventh due to right calf tightness.

LeMahieu had an MRI that came back clean. Stanton will have an MRI on Wednesday.

Despite it all, the Yankees pulled this one out in extras.

Baltimore's Austin Hays hit an RBI groundout in the top of the 11th off Clarke Schmidt (3-2), adding to his solo homer that helped the Orioles erase an early 3-0 deficit.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa scored automatic runner Gleyber Torres — who homered twice — in the bottom of the inning to tie it, spoiling Bryan Baker's bid for his first big league save.

Marwin Gonzalez followed with another single, and Trevino then scorched the winning hit off Baker (1-2) into the left-field corner.

Torres hit two of the Yankees’ four solo homers off starter Bruce Zimmermann, with Anthony Rizzo and Trevino also connecting. Meanwhile, Aaron Judge followed up his two-homer game Monday by going 0 for 5 with two strikeouts, two double-play grounders and a 10th-inning fly caught on the warning track.

New York starter Jordan Montgomery cruised into the seventh before allowing Hays' leadoff homer, which cut the Yankees' lead to 3-2. Montgomery was promptly replaced by Michael King, who gave up a go-ahead, three-run homer to ex-Yankee Rougned Odor.

Odor had four RBIs and extended his hitting streak to nine games for Baltimore, which had won four of five.

Schmidt escaped the top of the 10th when Trey Mancini's two-out drive was caught on the warning track in center.

Baltimore shortstop Jorge Mateo threw out automatic runner Aaron Hicks at the plate for the second out in the bottom of the 10th, with rookie catcher Adley Rutschman applying a textbook tag in his first start behind the plate at Yankee Stadium. Dillon Tate then struck out Torres.

Orioles reliever Keegan Akin walked two with two outs in the bottom of the ninth but struck out Hicks on a high fastball, his third punchout of the inning.

Torres' second drive cut the Orioles' lead to 5-4 in the seventh, and Trevino tied it four batters later with an RBI single against Logan Gillaspie.

New York wasted another strong start by Montgomery, winless this season despite a 3.30 ERA. Montgomery permitted two runs in six-plus innings, striking out five with four hits and no walks allowed.

King entered with a 2.03 ERA even after allowing two runs in his previous outing against the White Sox. New York's bullpen, a strength early in the season, has blown three leads in six games.

The Yankees also added closer Aroldis Chapman to the injured list Tuesday, and sluggers Joey Gallo and Josh Donaldson remain on the COVID-19 IL. Marwin Gonzalez, who replaced LeMahieu at third, was hit by a pitch in the right hand in the seventh but stayed in the game.

Ramón Urías contributed for Baltimore on both sides of the ball a night after hitting the go-ahead homer off Yankees ace Gerrit Cole. The third baseman made a slick backhand stop to begin a first-inning double play against Judge, then hit a double in the fifth inning off Montgomery that set up Odor's RBI groundout.

Rutschman played his fourth big league game. He singled ahead of Odor's homer, struck out twice and lined out to left.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Yankees: Chapman was added to the 15-day injured list with left Achilles tendinitis. ... LeMahieu was set to lead off and play third base, but New York announced he wouldn’t play about 90 minutes before first pitch. ... New York activated C Kyle Higashioka from the COVID-19 IL. Gallo has tested negative and worked out at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday.

UP NEXT

The Yankees are expected to give LHP JP Sears (1-0, 0.00) his first big league start Wednesday night. The 26-year-old has dominated Triple-A this season and pitched two scoreless innings in two relief appearances for the big club. Baltimore plans to start RHP Tyler Wells (1-3, 4.41).

