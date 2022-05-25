Alexa
Jansen, Guerrero homer, Blue Jays beat Cardinals 8-1

By WARREN MAYES , Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/05/25 11:36
Toronto Blue Jays' Danny Jansen watches his three-run home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Tuesday, Ma...
Toronto Blue Jays' Danny Jansen, center, is congratulated by teammates Vladimir Guerrero Jr., right, and Alejandro Kirk (30) after hitting a three-run...
Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Kevin Gausman throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Tuesday, May 24, 20...
Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) is out at second as St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman fails to turn the double play during...
Toronto Blue Jays' Danny Jansen and Andrew Vasquez celebrate an 8-1 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals following a baseball game Tuesday, May 24, 20...
Toronto Blue Jays' Raimel Tapia, left, scores past St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May ...
Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the St. Lou...

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Danny Jansen hit a three-run homer and a solo shot, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. also went deep and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the St. Louis Cardinals 8-1 on Tuesday night.

Kevin Gausman (4-3) threw six scoreless innings with eight strikeouts and no walks. He allowed four hits and beat the Cardinals for the first time in eight appearances.

Toronto split the two-game series and ended the Cardinals' winning streak at four.

Jordan Hicks (1-4) pitched three-plus innings in his first career start against the Blue Jays. He allowed four runs on four hits with five walks.

Alejandro Kirk led off the fourth with a single and Matt Chapman walked before Jansen hit a 3-2 slider from Hicks off the foul pole in left to make it 4-0.

Jansen led off the seventh with a blast estimated at 427 feet for his fifth homer this season and third multi-homer game of his career.

The Blue Jays added three runs in the sixth. George Springer hit a sinking line drive to right field for a triple to score Raimel Tapia and chase reliever Nick Wittgren. A sacrifice fly drove home Springer.

Guerrero then greeted reliever Drew VerHagen with a homer to left. He had singled in the first inning to snap an 0-for-14 drought.

Rookie Brendan Donovan had an RBI single in the seventh for the Cardinals.

FACES IN THE CROWD

NHL great Wayne Gretzky sat with Cardinals president Bill DeWitt III in the owner’s box by the side of the St. Louis dugout. ... Hall of Famer Ted Simmons was at the game and was given a replica of the the bronze statue erected outside the stadium in 2021. The item will be given away as a promotion for Sunday’s game against Milwaukee.

GETTING ON BASE

Paul Goldschmidt walked in the first inning and has reached base safely in 30 consecutive games, the longest streak in the majors this season. It's the longest on-base streak by a Cardinal since Matt Carpenter reached in 35 games from July 8-Aug. 17, 2018. Goldschmidt singled in the third to extend his hitting streak to 16 games.

UP NEXT

Blue Jays: Open a four-game series at the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday night with Hyun Jin Ryu (1-0, 6.00) likely to start.

Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (5-3, 2.87) starts the opener of a home series against Milwaukee on Thursday night. He is 20-13 against the Brewers, his second-most wins against any opponent, trailing Pittsburgh (23).

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-05-25 13:24 GMT+08:00

