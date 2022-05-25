Asus unveils world’s first 500Hz G-Sync gaming monitor in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Asus and Nvidia unveiled the world’s first 500Hz G-Sync gaming monitor at Computex 2022 in Taipei on Tuesday (May 24).

According to Asus, the Republic of Gamers (ROG) Swift 500Hz is a new competitive gaming monitor that refreshes 500 times a second. The monitor features a 24.1-inch display with 1080p resolution.

The new display draws frames eight times faster than typical 60Hz monitors, Asus said. The company also said the ROG Swift 500Hz offers 60% better response times compared to standard twisted nematic (TN) panels due to its use of new esports TN technology.

The monitor also has Nvidia’s G-Sync esports mode built in to boost motion clarity, in addition to Nvidia’s Reflex Analyzer, which provides real-time stats to reduce end-to-end latency for those using a Reflex-optimized mouse and Nvidia GPU, according to Engadget.

Asus did not mention how much the ROG Swift 500Hz will cost or when it will hit the market.

Computex 2022 is scheduled to run from May 23-27. It is happening in-person this year after being held online-only last year and canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.