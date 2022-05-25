Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Asus unveils world’s first 500Hz G-Sync gaming monitor in Taiwan

New competitive gaming display refreshes 500 times per second

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/05/25 12:37
ROG Swift 500Hz monitor. (Asus image)

ROG Swift 500Hz monitor. (Asus image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Asus and Nvidia unveiled the world’s first 500Hz G-Sync gaming monitor at Computex 2022 in Taipei on Tuesday (May 24).

According to Asus, the Republic of Gamers (ROG) Swift 500Hz is a new competitive gaming monitor that refreshes 500 times a second. The monitor features a 24.1-inch display with 1080p resolution.

The new display draws frames eight times faster than typical 60Hz monitors, Asus said. The company also said the ROG Swift 500Hz offers 60% better response times compared to standard twisted nematic (TN) panels due to its use of new esports TN technology.

The monitor also has Nvidia’s G-Sync esports mode built in to boost motion clarity, in addition to Nvidia’s Reflex Analyzer, which provides real-time stats to reduce end-to-end latency for those using a Reflex-optimized mouse and Nvidia GPU, according to Engadget.

Asus did not mention how much the ROG Swift 500Hz will cost or when it will hit the market.

Computex 2022 is scheduled to run from May 23-27. It is happening in-person this year after being held online-only last year and canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.
Asus
Nvidia
ROG Swift 500Hz
Computex 2022

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan's MSI unveils new lineup at COMPUTEX 2022
Taiwan's MSI unveils new lineup at COMPUTEX 2022
2022/05/24 18:07
Civil group tells Taiwan’s ASUS, MSI not to be accomplices of Russia
Civil group tells Taiwan’s ASUS, MSI not to be accomplices of Russia
2022/04/11 14:19
Taiwan’s TSMC reportedly tapped to make Nvidia GPUs in 2022
Taiwan’s TSMC reportedly tapped to make Nvidia GPUs in 2022
2022/04/05 14:06
Three Taiwan tech firms 'digging in' to Russian market
Three Taiwan tech firms 'digging in' to Russian market
2022/04/01 17:11
ASUS boss quietly acknowledges shipments to Russia have stopped
ASUS boss quietly acknowledges shipments to Russia have stopped
2022/03/29 19:04