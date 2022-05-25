Alexa
Tigerair Taiwan website crashes amid rush to grab cheap tickets to Asian cities

Budget airline launches bargain tickets for Japan, South Korea, Thailand

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/05/25 12:23
Tigerair Taiwan promotion. (Facebook image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In a sign of locals’ eagerness to travel overseas, the Tigerair Taiwan website crashed moments before tickets for winter flights were made available Wednesday morning (May 25).

The low-cost carrier said an “unexpectedly sudden spike in traffic” led to the glitch and that systems are being repaired, per UDN. The incident occurred just before 10 a.m., when tickets for popular destinations such as Tokyo, Kansai, Fukuoka, and Okinawa were due to become available.

The airline apologized for the service disruption caused by “people rushing to snatch a bargain ticket.”

The company announced on Monday preferential deals on flights to destinations in Japan, South Korea, and Thailand, with departure dates ranging from Oct. 30 to March 25, 2023. A single trip starts at NT$798 (US$27) to mark 798 days since March 18, 2020, when strict travel restrictions were imposed globally, Tigerair said in a Facebook post.

The deals have been extended due to the disruption and are valid until 11:59 p.m. on Thursday (May 26).

Japan was the favorite destination country for Taiwanese tourists prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. The East Asian nation has moved to lift quarantine and testing requirements next month for international travelers who have received a booster shot and are part of a small tour group.

The policy will be implemented on a trial basis, however, and the list of eligible countries has yet to be published. Given the latest outbreak in Taiwan shows no signs of abating, some have urged against optimism that Japan will open up to Taiwanese travelers.
Updated : 2022-05-25 12:48 GMT+08:00

