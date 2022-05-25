Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

'FBI' season finale pulled after Texas deadly shooting

By Associated Press
2022/05/25 09:21
'FBI' season finale pulled after Texas deadly shooting

LOS ANGELES (AP) — CBS pulled the season finale of “FBI” after a deadly elementary school shooting in Texas.

The network said Tuesday that it will not air the show’s season four finale titled “Prodigal Son.” The decision was made by CBS after a gunman killed at least 18 students and three adults at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

The finale’s storyline involved a suspected student’s participation in a deadly robbery. It’s unclear whether the episode will air in the future.

The synopsis reads: “As the team investigates a deadly robbery that garnered a cache of automatic weapons for the killers, they discover one of the perps is a classmate of Jubal’s son, who is reluctant to cooperate.”

The network will re-air the show's 12th episode “Under Pressure” in place of the season finale.

Apple TV+ also canceled a red carpet event for its season two of its show “Physical,” which stars Rose Byrne, because of the shooting.

Updated : 2022-05-25 11:19 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Leaked audio reveals Chinese commanders planning mobilization for war with Taiwan
Leaked audio reveals Chinese commanders planning mobilization for war with Taiwan
Taiwan's MOL warns of 19 major Omicron symptoms
Taiwan's MOL warns of 19 major Omicron symptoms
1-year-old boy suddenly dies from COVID during nap in Taiwan
1-year-old boy suddenly dies from COVID during nap in Taiwan
Meteorologist warns of potentially 'disastrous' rainfall in Taiwan
Meteorologist warns of potentially 'disastrous' rainfall in Taiwan
Foreign workers in Taiwan can apply for COVID sick leave benefits
Foreign workers in Taiwan can apply for COVID sick leave benefits
Taiwan reports 66,247 local COVID cases, 40 deaths
Taiwan reports 66,247 local COVID cases, 40 deaths
Taiwan politics: I'm not a rapist or murderer, I'm an adulterer and stabbed a classmate
Taiwan politics: I'm not a rapist or murderer, I'm an adulterer and stabbed a classmate
Potentially 'disastrous' rainfall predicted for Taiwan from May 24-28
Potentially 'disastrous' rainfall predicted for Taiwan from May 24-28
Biden says US will use force to defend Taiwan if China invades
Biden says US will use force to defend Taiwan if China invades
Taiwan residents can use rapid test to verify COVID, enable prescriptions from May 26
Taiwan residents can use rapid test to verify COVID, enable prescriptions from May 26