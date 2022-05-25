Heavy rain alert issued for 15 Taiwan counties, cities

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As a stationary plum rain front loiters over the country, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) issued a heavy rain advisory for 15 counties and cities today (May 25), and rain is predicted to be significant for another four days before easing up on Sunday (May 29).

At 4:15 a.m., the CWB issued a heavy rain advisory for the north coast of Keelung City, Taipei City, New Taipei City, Taoyuan City, Hsinchu City, Hsinchu County, Miaoli County, mountainous areas of Taichung City, Nantou County, Chiayi City, Chiayi County, Tainan City, Kaohsiung City, Pingtung County's Hengchun Peninsula, and mountainous areas of Hualien County.

Although Yilan and Taitung are currently not expected to experience heavy rain, Hualien County, which lies between those two counties, could see sudden torrential downpours due to convection effects.

Meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮) said that because of the intense rainfall, lows in most of the country will range between 20 and 23 degrees Celsius, with localized convectional rain expected. Northern Taiwan will see the mercury range between 20 and 25 degrees, central Taiwan between 22 and 30 degrees, southern Taiwan between 23 and 32 degrees, and eastern Taiwan between 20 and 22 degrees.



Heavy rain alerts issued in 15 counties, cities. (CWB image)

According to the latest forecast model, the plum rain front will linger over the country from today until Friday (May 27). During this period, the southwest monsoon will also arrive, bringing showers and thunderstorms all over the country. Over the coming days, small- and medium-scale convective systems will develop frequently, bringing severe weather.

On Saturday (May 28), the stationary front will start to shift to the north, but rainfall will still be heavy. By Sunday and Monday (May 31), the front will go out to sea off the coast of northern Taiwan and to the East China Sea.

By early next week, the southwesterly winds will take over, bringing warm and humid conditions and unstable weather, with convectional rain likely in central and southern parts of the country. However, northern and eastern areas will see sunny skies, summer-like temperatures, and brief afternoon showers.