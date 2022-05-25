Singapore Tourism Board partners Traveloka and Trans Digital Media to welcome Indonesian travellers to Singapore as part of the SingapoReimagine recovery campaign

Latest Attractions and Tours

Haw Par Villa's Hell Museum



Haw Par Villa is an Asian cultural park, the last of its kind in the world that was built to provide moral guidance with depiction of traditional virtues. Rich in history, philosophy and religion, the park has reopened with differentiated day and night experiences as well as a new projection mapping show. Its latest Hell's Museum, which opened in October 2021, provides a deeper understanding of Haw Par Villa's infamous 10 Courts of Hell. Visitors can discover how the concepts behind the graphic representations of sins and punishments in the afterlife evolved as ancient civilisations shared their cultures across time and space.



Fascinating World of Aviation PLUS Exclusive Hangar Tour by Xperience DMC



One of the two winners in the Outstanding Tour Experience category at the Singapore Tourism Awards 2021, Fascinating World of Aviation Plus Exclusive Hangar Tour is a family-friendly experience that explores how Seletar – once filled with swamps and plantations – was transformed into an aerospace hub.



SkyHelix Sentosa



Opened in December 2021, SkyHelix Sentosa is a viewing tower-cum-vertical bar offering panoramic views of Sentosa and the Greater Southern Waterfront. The open-air rotating gondola is the first of its kind in Singapore.



Novel Dining Concepts

Cloudstreet



Cloudstreet is a newly awarded one-MICHELIN-starred restaurant, helmed by winner of this year's MICHELIN Guide Young Chef Award Winner Mark Tai, 33. Its tasting menu draws on Chef Naleendra's professional coming-of-age years in Australia and his Sri Lankan heritage.



Mama Diam Speakeasy Bar



Hidden behind the vibrant façade of a retro provision store, Mama Diam is a speakeasy bar that aims to recreate that nostalgic, iconic setting. It also serves up locally inspired menu such as Crab Kueh Pie Tee, and unique cocktails such as Pandan, Sour Plum and Halia.



Restaurant Euphoria



Restaurant Euphoria is an onion-themed French fine-dining restaurant that takes botanical elements centre-stage. It showcases Gastro-Botanica, Chef Jason Tan's original culinary philosophy that highlights botanical elements of vegetables, tubers, herbs, spices, and fruits.



Nature and Sustainability-Themed Experiences

Chek Jawa Wetlands



Located at the eastern end of Pulau Ubin, Chek Jawa is a unique natural area where six major ecosystems – sandy beach, rocky beach, seagrass lagoon, coral rubble, mangroves, and coastal forest – meet.



Funan Urban Farm by Edible Garden City



Located at the rooftop of Funan mall is an urban farm curated by Edible Garden City that features more than 50 types of fruits and vegetables including mushrooms, edible flowers, okra, mint, watermelon, lemongrass and passionfruit. It is a project between urban farming consultancy Edible Garden City and lifestyle entrepreneur Cynthia Chua, who pioneered the farm-to-table concept in the local F&B scene.



Green Common



The world's first plant-based concept store, Green Common, aims to ease consumers into a more sustainable lifestyle by making it a norm to eat in a way that is good for ourselves, for others, and for the planet. Green Common features grocery products such as plant-based milk, plant-based meat, and a café serving ready-made vegan meats.

