Hood's 3 RBIs lead NC State past Wake Forest in ACC tourney

By Associated Press
2022/05/25 06:59
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Josh Hood, Devonte Brown and Payton Green each homered in a five-run seventh inning and 10th-seeded North Carolina State beat No. 6 seed Wake Forest 11-8 on Tuesday in the ACC Tournament.

N.C. State (34-20) plays No. 3 seed Miami on Wednesday, and Wake Forest (39-17-1) faces the Hurricanes on Friday.

N.C. State took the lead for good during a six-run fifth inning. Hood, Jacob Cozart and LuJames Groover III each had an RBI double in the inning as the Wolfpack took a 6-4 lead. Hood's 14th homer of the season made it 11-5.

Hood had a team-high three RBIs, and Green and Cozart each added two.

Canaan Silver (7-1) allowed one earned run in 1 1/3 innings of relief for N.C. State. Chris Villaman picked up his 10th save after three innings of work.

Brock Wilken led Wake Forest with three hits and three RBIs. Wilken hit a leadoff triple in the sixth and scored on Jake Reinisch's single to get Wake Forest within 6-5. Wilken added a two-run homer, his 20th of the season, in the seventh.

Wake Forest was without head coach Tom Walter due to an illness.

More AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2022-05-25 08:49 GMT+08:00

