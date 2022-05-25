Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Alabama opens SEC tourney with 5-3 win over Georgia

By Associated Press
2022/05/25 04:49
Alabama opens SEC tourney with 5-3 win over Georgia

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — Freshman Ben Hess struck out seven straight batters in relief after a two-hour rain delay and No. 11 seed Alabama beat sixth-seeded Georgia 5-3 on Tuesday to begin the SEC Tournament.

Alabama (33-26) advances to face No. 3 seed Arkansas on Wednesday in the double-elimination portion of the tournament. The Crimson Tide won a three-game series against the Razorbacks to end the regular season, including an 18-5 result in the finale.

Hess (3-1) took over for Alabama ace Garrett McMillan after the rain delay and struck out a season-high 10 in 4 1/3 scoreless innings. Dylan Ray earned his seventh save after two strikeouts in the ninth.

The teams combined for 28 strikeouts to set a tournament record for a nine-inning game. Every batter in the Georgia lineup struck out at least once.

Zane Denton hit an RBI single with two outs in the first inning to give Alabama a 3-0 lead. The Crimson Tide added two runs in the second on a wild pitch and sacrifice fly.

Sophomore Luke Wagner (5-2) allowed five earned runs in 1 1/3 innings in his third start of the season for Georgia (31-27). Jaden Woods had seven strikeouts in four innings.

___

More AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2022-05-25 06:44 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's MOL warns of 19 major Omicron symptoms
Taiwan's MOL warns of 19 major Omicron symptoms
1-year-old boy suddenly dies from COVID during nap in Taiwan
1-year-old boy suddenly dies from COVID during nap in Taiwan
Leaked audio reveals Chinese commanders planning mobilization for war with Taiwan
Leaked audio reveals Chinese commanders planning mobilization for war with Taiwan
Meteorologist warns of potentially 'disastrous' rainfall in Taiwan
Meteorologist warns of potentially 'disastrous' rainfall in Taiwan
Foreign workers in Taiwan can apply for COVID sick leave benefits
Foreign workers in Taiwan can apply for COVID sick leave benefits
Taiwan reports 66,247 local COVID cases, 40 deaths
Taiwan reports 66,247 local COVID cases, 40 deaths
Taiwan politics: I'm not a rapist or murderer, I'm an adulterer and stabbed a classmate
Taiwan politics: I'm not a rapist or murderer, I'm an adulterer and stabbed a classmate
Potentially 'disastrous' rainfall predicted for Taiwan from May 24-28
Potentially 'disastrous' rainfall predicted for Taiwan from May 24-28
Biden says US will use force to defend Taiwan if China invades
Biden says US will use force to defend Taiwan if China invades
Netflix Taiwan apologizes for meme mocking COVID rapid test 'shortage'
Netflix Taiwan apologizes for meme mocking COVID rapid test 'shortage'