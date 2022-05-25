Alexa
Police ID suspect in fatal New York City subway shooting

By MICHAEL R. SISAK , Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/05/25 00:31
NEW YORK (AP) — Police on Tuesday identified a suspect in what they have said was an apparently unprovoked fatal shooting of a passenger aboard a New York City subway train.

Andrew Abdullah, 25, is wanted in the death of 48-year-old Daniel Enriquez, who was shot late Sunday morning aboard a Q train as it approached a station in Manhattan, the NYPD said.

The police department tweeted a photo of Abdullah, 25, and asked the public for help finding him.

Court records show Abdullah has two open criminal cases in New York City, one in Brooklyn stemming from an April 24 vehicle theft and the other for an alleged assault in Manhattan in 2020.

Messages seeking comment were left with lawyers representing him in those cases.

Police had earlier asked for the public's help in identifying the gunman, tweeting out surveillance photos of a burly man dressed in a hoodie on a hot day.

“We need all eyes on this,” NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell tweeted.

The shooter fled after the train arrived at Canal Street. Enriquez, of Brooklyn, had been heading to brunch.

Enriquez had worked for Goldman Sachs’ global investment research division since 2013. Goldman chair and CEO David Solomon said that Enriquez was a dedicated and beloved employee and that the company was devastated. Enriquez “epitomized our culture of collaboration and excellence,” Solomon said in a prepared statement.

Mayor Eric Adams called the shooting “unimaginable.”

“You’re sitting down, going to brunch, going to visit a family member, a person walks up to you and shoots you for no reason,” Adams said. “That is the worst nightmare.”

There were no police officers on the train car where the shooting occurred, Adams said, and the city will evaluate how it is deploying officers across the sprawling subway system.

Witnesses told police the gunman was pacing the last car of the train, “and without provocation, pulled out a gun and fired it at the victim at close range,” Chief of Department Kenneth Corey told reporters Sunday.

The shooting came more than a month after a man opened fire inside a Brooklyn subway train, scattering random shots that wounded 10 people.

The person charged in that attack, Frank James, had posted dozens of online videos ranting about race, violence and his struggles with mental illness.

Updated : 2022-05-25 02:11 GMT+08:00

