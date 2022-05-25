Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Players' association affiliate to market former big leaguers

By Associated Press
2022/05/25 00:40
Players' association affiliate to market former big leaguers

NEW YORK (AP) — The business arm of the baseball players' association has reached a licensing deal with the marketing organization for retired major leaguers.

MLB Players Inc., an affiliate of the Major League Baseball Players Association, said Tuesday it reached a multiyear agreement with Major League Alumni Marketing, a for-profit subsidiary of the Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association.

MLB Players Inc. acquired the exclusive right to collectively market, promote and license the names, images and likenesses of former players. It will focus on digital gaming, apparel and other consumer products.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-05-25 02:11 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's MOL warns of 19 major Omicron symptoms
Taiwan's MOL warns of 19 major Omicron symptoms
1-year-old boy suddenly dies from COVID during nap in Taiwan
1-year-old boy suddenly dies from COVID during nap in Taiwan
Meteorologist warns of potentially 'disastrous' rainfall in Taiwan
Meteorologist warns of potentially 'disastrous' rainfall in Taiwan
Leaked audio reveals Chinese commanders planning mobilization for war with Taiwan
Leaked audio reveals Chinese commanders planning mobilization for war with Taiwan
Foreign workers in Taiwan can apply for COVID sick leave benefits
Foreign workers in Taiwan can apply for COVID sick leave benefits
Taiwan reports 66,247 local COVID cases, 40 deaths
Taiwan reports 66,247 local COVID cases, 40 deaths
Taiwan politics: I'm not a rapist or murderer, I'm an adulterer and stabbed a classmate
Taiwan politics: I'm not a rapist or murderer, I'm an adulterer and stabbed a classmate
Potentially 'disastrous' rainfall predicted for Taiwan from May 24-28
Potentially 'disastrous' rainfall predicted for Taiwan from May 24-28
Biden says US will use force to defend Taiwan if China invades
Biden says US will use force to defend Taiwan if China invades
Netflix Taiwan apologizes for meme mocking COVID rapid test 'shortage'
Netflix Taiwan apologizes for meme mocking COVID rapid test 'shortage'