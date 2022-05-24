Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Up, up and away: Huskers ending balloon release after 1st TD

By Associated Press
2022/05/24 23:50
Up, up and away: Huskers ending balloon release after 1st TD

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska's gameday tradition of fans releasing helium-filled red balloons to celebrate the Cornhuskers' first touchdown is ending.

Balloons have been handed out to fans near the stadium entrance before games since the early 1960s. Athletic director Trev Alberts said on his radio show Monday night a global shortage of helium led to the decision to end the practice.

Russia is one of the top helium suppliers, and Alberts said U.S. sanctions in response to the war in Ukraine have caused a shortage. Alberts said university leaders want the helium that would have been used in the balloons to go to the University of Nebraska Medical Center for medical use.

The release of balloons at football games has drawn criticism for at least a decade because of environmental concerns. A lawsuit filed in 2016 claimed the balloons were a health hazard to birds and other wildlife when they return to the ground. The university's student government, in a symbolic move, voted in November to end the tradition.

The Huskers' home opener is Sept. 3 against North Dakota.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Updated : 2022-05-25 01:13 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's MOL warns of 19 major Omicron symptoms
Taiwan's MOL warns of 19 major Omicron symptoms
1-year-old boy suddenly dies from COVID during nap in Taiwan
1-year-old boy suddenly dies from COVID during nap in Taiwan
Meteorologist warns of potentially 'disastrous' rainfall in Taiwan
Meteorologist warns of potentially 'disastrous' rainfall in Taiwan
Leaked audio reveals Chinese commanders planning mobilization for war with Taiwan
Leaked audio reveals Chinese commanders planning mobilization for war with Taiwan
Foreign workers in Taiwan can apply for COVID sick leave benefits
Foreign workers in Taiwan can apply for COVID sick leave benefits
Taiwan reports 66,247 local COVID cases, 40 deaths
Taiwan reports 66,247 local COVID cases, 40 deaths
Taiwan politics: I'm not a rapist or murderer, I'm an adulterer and stabbed a classmate
Taiwan politics: I'm not a rapist or murderer, I'm an adulterer and stabbed a classmate
Potentially 'disastrous' rainfall predicted for Taiwan from May 24-28
Potentially 'disastrous' rainfall predicted for Taiwan from May 24-28
Biden says US will use force to defend Taiwan if China invades
Biden says US will use force to defend Taiwan if China invades
Netflix Taiwan apologizes for meme mocking COVID rapid test 'shortage'
Netflix Taiwan apologizes for meme mocking COVID rapid test 'shortage'