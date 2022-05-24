Monkeypox 'not the start of a new pandemic' says German health minister

Health authorities in Germany have given a clearer indication as to the current threat posed by monkeypox and measures to contain the spread of the disease.

In a briefing in Bremen, Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said that according to an initial understanding of the virus, it did not constitute the beginning of a new pandemic.

'Urgent recommendation' of 21 days isolation for infected

"What we are experiencing with monkeypox is not the start of a new pandemic," Lauterbach said, but stressed that while it may not be a pandemic threat, it should still not be taken lightly.

Lauterbach said that in order to contain the disease in the early stages he gave an "urgent recommendation" that those infected with monkeypox should isolate for a period of 21 days.

Lauterbach also said that the infection could be controlled by good contact tracing measures.

Among the misunderstandings Lauterbach clarified was that monkeypox only impacted those having unprotected sex.

On that point the health minister said that while sex workers have been most affected up until now, the disease could also spread to all sexes, adults and children.

Germany had ordered up to 40,000 doses of vaccine approved in the USA for use againt monkeypox.

As of Tuesday morning, five cases have been reported to the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases.

