Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

NWSL Glance

By Associated Press
2022/05/24 22:05
NWSL Glance

All Times EDT

W L T Pts GF GA
SAN DIEGO WAVE FC 4 1 0 12 8 2
ANGEL CITY FC 3 1 0 9 4 2
Louisville 2 1 2 8 6 5
Houston 2 1 1 7 5 2
Orlando 2 2 1 7 7 10
Chicago 2 1 0 6 7 5
Portland 1 1 2 5 4 3
Washington 1 1 2 5 3 3
OL Reign 0 1 3 3 3 4
Gotham FC 1 2 0 3 3 5
Kansas City 0 3 1 1 2 8
North Carolina 0 3 0 0 2 5

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday, May 18

Orlando 2, North Carolina 1

Louisville 1, San Diego Wave FC 0

Washington 1, Portland 1, tie

Saturday, May 21

Houston 2, Portland 0

Angel City FC 1, Kansas City 0

Sunday, May 22

San Diego Wave FC 1, North Carolina 0

Louisville 1, Gotham FC 0

Washington 0, OL Reign 0, tie

Chicago 4, Orlando 2

Wednesday, May 25

Kansas City at OL Reign, 10 p.m.

Friday, May 27

Washington at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 28

Portland at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Sunday, May 29

San Diego Wave FC at OL Reign, 3 p.m.

North Carolina at Houston, 7 p.m.

Gotham FC at Angel City FC, 8 p.m.

Monday, May 30

Louisville at Kansas City, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, June 1

Chicago at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, June 3

Orlando at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Angel City FC at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 4

OL Reign at Chicago, 3 p.m.

Washington at Gotham FC, 7 p.m.

North Carolina at Louisville, 8 p.m.

San Diego Wave FC at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Updated : 2022-05-24 23:46 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Meteorologist warns of potentially 'disastrous' rainfall in Taiwan
Meteorologist warns of potentially 'disastrous' rainfall in Taiwan
Taiwan's MOL warns of 19 major Omicron symptoms
Taiwan's MOL warns of 19 major Omicron symptoms
1-year-old boy suddenly dies from COVID during nap in Taiwan
1-year-old boy suddenly dies from COVID during nap in Taiwan
Taiwan sees COVID surge last longer amid falling infection figures
Taiwan sees COVID surge last longer amid falling infection figures
Taiwan politics: I'm not a rapist or murderer, I'm an adulterer and stabbed a classmate
Taiwan politics: I'm not a rapist or murderer, I'm an adulterer and stabbed a classmate
Foreign workers in Taiwan can apply for COVID sick leave benefits
Foreign workers in Taiwan can apply for COVID sick leave benefits
‘Comprehensive immunity’ gained from infection and vaccination is best immunity: Epidemiologist
‘Comprehensive immunity’ gained from infection and vaccination is best immunity: Epidemiologist
Leaked audio reveals Chinese commanders planning mobilization for war with Taiwan
Leaked audio reveals Chinese commanders planning mobilization for war with Taiwan
Taiwan reports 79,441 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 79,441 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 66,247 local COVID cases, 40 deaths
Taiwan reports 66,247 local COVID cases, 40 deaths