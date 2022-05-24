WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Connecticut
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|Washington
|5
|2
|.714
|—
|Atlanta
|4
|2
|.667
|½
|Chicago
|3
|2
|.600
|1
|Indiana
|2
|6
|.250
|3½
|New York
|1
|4
|.200
|3
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Las Vegas
|7
|1
|.875
|—
|Dallas
|4
|2
|.667
|2
|Seattle
|3
|3
|.500
|3
|Phoenix
|2
|4
|.333
|4
|Los Angeles
|2
|5
|.286
|4½
|Minnesota
|1
|6
|.143
|5½
Las Vegas 104, Los Angeles 76
Atlanta at Washington, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Chicago, 8 p.m.
New York at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Phoenix at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Dallas at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Indiana, 7 p.m.
New York at Seattle, 10 p.m.