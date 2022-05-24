Alexa
American League Glance

By Associated Press
2022/05/24 22:01
All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 29 13 .690 _
Tampa Bay 24 17 .585
Toronto 22 20 .524 7
Boston 19 22 .463
Baltimore 18 25 .419 11½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 26 16 .619 _
Chicago 21 20 .512
Cleveland 18 20 .474 6
Detroit 14 27 .341 11½
Kansas City 14 27 .341 11½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 27 16 .628 _
Los Angeles 26 17 .605 1
Texas 18 22 .450
Seattle 18 25 .419 9
Oakland 17 27 .386 10½

___

Monday's Games

Baltimore 6, N.Y. Yankees 4

Minnesota 5, Detroit 4

St. Louis 7, Toronto 3, 10 innings

Cleveland 6, Houston 1

Seattle 7, Oakland 6

Arizona 9, Kansas City 5

Tuesday's Games

Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Toronto at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Boston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Kansas City at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Detroit (TBD) at Minnesota (Bundy 3-2), 1:10 p.m.

Oakland (Blackburn 4-0) at Seattle (Ray 4-4), 4:10 p.m.

Miami (Rogers 2-5) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 4-1), 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Wells 1-3) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Hill 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 2-1), 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Quantrill 1-2) at Houston (Javier 2-2), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Otto 1-2) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-1), 9:38 p.m.

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Boston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.