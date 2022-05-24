Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Baseball Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2022/05/24 22:01
Baseball Expanded Glance

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 29 13 .690 _ _ 5-5 L-3 15-7 14-6
Tampa Bay 24 17 .585 _ 6-4 L-1 13-9 11-8
Toronto 22 20 .524 7 _ 5-5 L-2 14-8 8-12
Boston 19 22 .463 8-2 W-5 10-10 9-12
Baltimore 18 25 .419 11½ 4-6 W-2 12-11 6-14
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 26 16 .619 _ _ 8-2 W-5 14-8 12-8
Chicago 21 20 .512 ½ 6-4 W-2 9-10 12-10
Cleveland 18 20 .474 6 2 4-6 W-1 8-8 10-12
Detroit 14 27 .341 11½ 5-5 L-1 9-13 5-14
Kansas City 14 27 .341 11½ 3-7 L-5 8-15 6-12
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 27 16 .628 _ _ 5-5 L-1 12-6 15-10
Los Angeles 26 17 .605 1 _ 5-5 W-2 14-8 12-9
Texas 18 22 .450 3 5-5 L-2 10-12 8-10
Seattle 18 25 .419 9 3-7 W-1 10-7 8-18
Oakland 17 27 .386 10½ 6 3-7 L-3 6-14 11-13

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 29 15 .659 _ _ 7-3 W-2 13-8 16-7
Philadelphia 20 22 .476 8 5-5 W-2 11-13 9-9
Atlanta 19 23 .452 9 4-6 L-2 10-12 9-11
Miami 18 22 .450 9 5-5 W-1 10-12 8-10
Washington 14 29 .326 14½ 9 3-7 L-1 5-16 9-13
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 26 16 .619 _ _ 6-4 L-2 14-6 12-10
St. Louis 24 18 .571 2 _ 7-3 W-4 11-8 13-10
Chicago 17 24 .415 5 6-4 W-2 7-15 10-9
Pittsburgh 17 24 .415 5 4-6 W-1 10-13 7-11
Cincinnati 12 29 .293 13½ 10 5-5 L-1 5-10 7-19
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 28 13 .683 _ _ 8-2 W-1 15-5 13-8
San Diego 28 14 .667 ½ _ 8-2 W-5 11-7 17-7
San Francisco 22 19 .537 6 _ 3-7 L-5 11-11 11-8
Arizona 22 22 .500 4-6 W-1 11-11 11-11
Colorado 19 22 .463 9 3 3-7 L-2 14-11 5-11

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Monday's Games

Baltimore 6, N.Y. Yankees 4

Minnesota 5, Detroit 4

St. Louis 7, Toronto 3, 10 innings

Cleveland 6, Houston 1

Seattle 7, Oakland 6

Arizona 9, Kansas City 5

Tuesday's Games

Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Toronto at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Boston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Kansas City at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Detroit (TBD) at Minnesota (Bundy 3-2), 1:10 p.m.

Oakland (Blackburn 4-0) at Seattle (Ray 4-4), 4:10 p.m.

Miami (Rogers 2-5) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 4-1), 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Wells 1-3) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Hill 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 2-1), 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Quantrill 1-2) at Houston (Javier 2-2), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Otto 1-2) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-1), 9:38 p.m.

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Boston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Monday's Games

Pittsburgh 2, Colorado 1

Chicago Cubs 7, Cincinnati 4

L.A. Dodgers 10, Washington 1

Philadelphia 7, Atlanta 3

St. Louis 7, Toronto 3, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets 13, San Francisco 3

Arizona 9, Kansas City 5

San Diego 3, Milwaukee 2, 10 innings

Tuesday's Games

Colorado at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Toronto at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Kansas City at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Colorado (TBD) at Pittsburgh (Thompson 2-4), 12:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at San Francisco (Junis 1-1), 3:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 3-3) at Washington (Fedde 2-3), 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Ashby 0-3) at San Diego (Darvish 4-1), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 2-4) at Cincinnati (Castillo 0-2), 6:40 p.m.

Miami (Rogers 2-5) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 4-1), 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Suárez 4-2) at Atlanta (Morton 3-3), 7:20 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

Colorado at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Updated : 2022-05-24 23:43 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Meteorologist warns of potentially 'disastrous' rainfall in Taiwan
Meteorologist warns of potentially 'disastrous' rainfall in Taiwan
Taiwan's MOL warns of 19 major Omicron symptoms
Taiwan's MOL warns of 19 major Omicron symptoms
1-year-old boy suddenly dies from COVID during nap in Taiwan
1-year-old boy suddenly dies from COVID during nap in Taiwan
Taiwan sees COVID surge last longer amid falling infection figures
Taiwan sees COVID surge last longer amid falling infection figures
Taiwan politics: I'm not a rapist or murderer, I'm an adulterer and stabbed a classmate
Taiwan politics: I'm not a rapist or murderer, I'm an adulterer and stabbed a classmate
Foreign workers in Taiwan can apply for COVID sick leave benefits
Foreign workers in Taiwan can apply for COVID sick leave benefits
‘Comprehensive immunity’ gained from infection and vaccination is best immunity: Epidemiologist
‘Comprehensive immunity’ gained from infection and vaccination is best immunity: Epidemiologist
Leaked audio reveals Chinese commanders planning mobilization for war with Taiwan
Leaked audio reveals Chinese commanders planning mobilization for war with Taiwan
Taiwan reports 79,441 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 79,441 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 66,247 local COVID cases, 40 deaths
Taiwan reports 66,247 local COVID cases, 40 deaths