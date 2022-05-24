All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|29
|13
|.690
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-3
|15-7
|14-6
|Tampa Bay
|24
|17
|.585
|4½
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|13-9
|11-8
|Toronto
|22
|20
|.524
|7
|_
|5-5
|L-2
|14-8
|8-12
|Boston
|19
|22
|.463
|9½
|2½
|8-2
|W-5
|10-10
|9-12
|Baltimore
|18
|25
|.419
|11½
|4½
|4-6
|W-2
|12-11
|6-14
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|26
|16
|.619
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-5
|14-8
|12-8
|Chicago
|21
|20
|.512
|4½
|½
|6-4
|W-2
|9-10
|12-10
|Cleveland
|18
|20
|.474
|6
|2
|4-6
|W-1
|8-8
|10-12
|Detroit
|14
|27
|.341
|11½
|7½
|5-5
|L-1
|9-13
|5-14
|Kansas City
|14
|27
|.341
|11½
|7½
|3-7
|L-5
|8-15
|6-12
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|27
|16
|.628
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|12-6
|15-10
|Los Angeles
|26
|17
|.605
|1
|_
|5-5
|W-2
|14-8
|12-9
|Texas
|18
|22
|.450
|7½
|3
|5-5
|L-2
|10-12
|8-10
|Seattle
|18
|25
|.419
|9
|4½
|3-7
|W-1
|10-7
|8-18
|Oakland
|17
|27
|.386
|10½
|6
|3-7
|L-3
|6-14
|11-13
___
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|29
|15
|.659
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|13-8
|16-7
|Philadelphia
|20
|22
|.476
|8
|2½
|5-5
|W-2
|11-13
|9-9
|Atlanta
|19
|23
|.452
|9
|3½
|4-6
|L-2
|10-12
|9-11
|Miami
|18
|22
|.450
|9
|3½
|5-5
|W-1
|10-12
|8-10
|Washington
|14
|29
|.326
|14½
|9
|3-7
|L-1
|5-16
|9-13
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|26
|16
|.619
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-2
|14-6
|12-10
|St. Louis
|24
|18
|.571
|2
|_
|7-3
|W-4
|11-8
|13-10
|Chicago
|17
|24
|.415
|8½
|5
|6-4
|W-2
|7-15
|10-9
|Pittsburgh
|17
|24
|.415
|8½
|5
|4-6
|W-1
|10-13
|7-11
|Cincinnati
|12
|29
|.293
|13½
|10
|5-5
|L-1
|5-10
|7-19
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|28
|13
|.683
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-1
|15-5
|13-8
|San Diego
|28
|14
|.667
|½
|_
|8-2
|W-5
|11-7
|17-7
|San Francisco
|22
|19
|.537
|6
|_
|3-7
|L-5
|11-11
|11-8
|Arizona
|22
|22
|.500
|7½
|1½
|4-6
|W-1
|11-11
|11-11
|Colorado
|19
|22
|.463
|9
|3
|3-7
|L-2
|14-11
|5-11
___
Baltimore 6, N.Y. Yankees 4
Minnesota 5, Detroit 4
St. Louis 7, Toronto 3, 10 innings
Cleveland 6, Houston 1
Seattle 7, Oakland 6
Arizona 9, Kansas City 5
Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Toronto at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Boston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Kansas City at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Detroit (TBD) at Minnesota (Bundy 3-2), 1:10 p.m.
Oakland (Blackburn 4-0) at Seattle (Ray 4-4), 4:10 p.m.
Miami (Rogers 2-5) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 4-1), 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Wells 1-3) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 7:05 p.m.
Boston (Hill 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 2-1), 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Quantrill 1-2) at Houston (Javier 2-2), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Otto 1-2) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-1), 9:38 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Boston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
___
Pittsburgh 2, Colorado 1
Chicago Cubs 7, Cincinnati 4
L.A. Dodgers 10, Washington 1
Philadelphia 7, Atlanta 3
St. Louis 7, Toronto 3, 10 innings
N.Y. Mets 13, San Francisco 3
Arizona 9, Kansas City 5
San Diego 3, Milwaukee 2, 10 innings
Colorado at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Toronto at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Kansas City at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Colorado (TBD) at Pittsburgh (Thompson 2-4), 12:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (TBD) at San Francisco (Junis 1-1), 3:45 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 3-3) at Washington (Fedde 2-3), 4:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Ashby 0-3) at San Diego (Darvish 4-1), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 2-4) at Cincinnati (Castillo 0-2), 6:40 p.m.
Miami (Rogers 2-5) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 4-1), 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Suárez 4-2) at Atlanta (Morton 3-3), 7:20 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.
Colorado at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.