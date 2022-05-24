Cervical Pillow Market Size, Outlook,[REVENUE SOURCE] Strategies, Trending company, Type and Application, Global Forecast To 2030

Cervical Pillow Marketreport contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Cervical Pillow Market by region.

Cervical PillowMarket is valued approximately USD 4.00 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.40% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Cervical Pillow is a typeof pillow which is used by the people who are suffering from cervical pain. This pain is caused by improper posture while sitting, tension and stress on the neck due to long working hours, use of unsuitable pillows while sleeping. Increasing prevalence of neck pain and increasing long working hours of the people will increases the neck pain which in turn fuel the cervical pillow market during the forecast period.For instance:According to Statista , in 2020 ,62%percentage of US adults who has visited MD(Medical Doctor) in the last 12 month for neck pain as of 2018.Around 53 percent of the survey respondents visited a chiropractor in the past year for neck or back pain.

The increasing healthcare awareness will fuel the market of cervical pillow during the forecast period. Also, the increasing work from home trends increases the neck pain among the people as the sitting in-front of laptop increases which will fuel the market during forecast period.Also, with the increasing adoption of competitive and market strategies by the market players , the adoption & demand for Cervical Pillow is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period.However, lack of awareness of cervical pain impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The key regions considered for the global Cervical Pillowmarketstudy includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World.North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increase in working hours andincreasing disposable income. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as rising disposable income, rising incidences of neck pain by the use of incorrect pillows and improving healthcare infrastructurewould create lucrative growth prospects for the Cervical Pillowmarket across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Medi Flow Inc

Coop Home Goods

Custom Craft work Inc

Malouf

Snuggle Pedic

Innocur Inc

Hall Innovation LLC

Extreme Comforts

My Pillow

Therapeutic Pillow International

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Standard

Roll

Water based

By Function:

Displacement

Support

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of content:

Market Snapshot

Key Trends

Estimation Methodology

Research Assumption

Objective of the Study

Market Definition & Scope

Market Drivers

Market Opportunities

Porter’s 5 Force Model

PEST Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process



